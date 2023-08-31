Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Tertiary Grants Attract People To Library And Information Roles

Thursday, 31 August 2023, 10:03 am
Tertiary grants providing up to $10,000 per year for students starting new library and information qualifications attract new people into library work and upskilling others, say New Zealand’s library associations.

“Over 80 students received funding to start a new library and information qualification in the 2022 funding rounds,” said the chair of the LIANZA SLANZA Tertiary Grants Project, Philip Miles.

“We expect at least that number this year, as there will be limited grant rounds to allocate funds in future years. So don’t miss out; if you are thinking of a career in the library and information sector, now is the time to apply for a grant.”

“I was thrilled to be awarded the LIANZA SLANZA Tertiary Grant, which has allowed me to return to study and pursue my dream of becoming a qualified librarian,” says Lewis Ioane, Māori and Pacific Librarian at Porirua City Libraries.

“I hope to see more young people, Māori and Pasifika get into the library sector. Any current or potential library professional should apply for this grant if they are considering studying or progressing their library career. There are lots of different qualification options and the extra support the grant provides makes tertiary education accessible.”

In 2023, funding is available for applicants seeking to start a new library and information qualification, and priority will be given to applicants new to the sector, under the age of 35, Māori and Pasifika, and people working in school libraries. Applications can be made between October4 -23 on the Perpetual Guardian website.

A new funding priority for this year aims to encourage more school library staff to gain financial support to take up a library and information qualification.

"Staff working in school libraries are one of the funding round priorities for 2023 as we want people working in libraries, and especially school library staff, to take this opportunity to upskill themselves,” said Sasha Eastwood, SLANZA Immediate Past President.

Julia Smith, a qualified librarian at Kerikeri High School, shares her transformative experience into higher learning, "These tertiary grants can change your life. I wouldn't be the librarian I am today without getting my library qualification. I gained knowledge and confidence to manage a high-functioning school library and to join the SLANZA National Executive."

This initiative is part of the Strategic Partnership Grants mahi to build the capability of the library and information sector through collective impact. In June 2021, $1.6 million was granted to a LIANZA and SLANZA partnership through the Department of Internal Affairs New Zealand Libraries Partnership Programme (NZLPP). This fund has been used to aid a qualification uplift across the entire library and information sector.

Applicants are encouraged to apply for tertiary grants between October 4 and October 22, 2023, and continue their professional growth. More information and application details https://www.librariesaotearoa.org.nz/grants-for-library-qualifications.html

