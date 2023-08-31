Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Lion NZ Set To Serve Up Measured Magic With Thinkerbell Aotearoa

Thursday, 31 August 2023, 11:05 am
Press Release: Thinkerbell

Thinkerbell Aotearoa has been appointed as a key creative partner for Lion New Zealand, following a competitive pitch process and thorough agency review led by Trinity P3.

Thinkerbell’s Chief Creative Tinker & Co-Founder Regan Grafton said the agency is, “Chuffed to get our hands on many of the most iconic brands in New Zealand. The runway Lion’s brands provide us for creative thinking, along with a team that’s continuously looking to do things differently, opens up a world of magic. I’m not complaining about the taste testing either.”

Thinkerbell opened its doors in Auckland earlier this year and has quickly added a number of impressive local and international businesses to its roster, with NZ’s leading alcoholic beverage company being the latest.

The agency is now managing both creative and earned work for many of Lion’s spirit & RTD, craft beer and wine brands - including Smirnoff, Gordon’s, Bacardi, Panhead, Byron Bay Brewery, Jose Cuervo, and Lindauer.

Lion Connections Director Adam Daysh said, “At Lion we want to take our brands to the next level. To deliver on this ambition, we've set up an inhouse connections team with world class expertise in strategy, media, digital and planning. Throw Thinkerbell in the mix with their deep understanding of today's consumers and creative nous and we believe we've got a recipe for success.”

Thinkerbell’s Chief Brand Thinker & Co-Founder Amy Frengley added, “Like us, Lion has a genuine belief in the power of creativity to drive commercial outcomes. We’re looking forward to pushing creative boundaries and supercharging their portfolio with a bit of Measured Magic over the coming years.“

