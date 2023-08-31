Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Southern Cross Healthcare Appoints Surgeon And Advocate Dr Erica Whineray Kelly To Lead Women's Health Strategy

Thursday, 31 August 2023, 1:47 pm
Press Release: Southern Cross Healthcare

Southern Cross Healthcare has appointed Dr Erica Whineray Kelly into a key role as Transformation Lead for Women’s Health, reporting to Chief Transformation Officer, Dr Manoj Patel.

Dr Whineray Kelly has more than 20 years’ experience in healthcare as a doctor, breast cancer surgeon, advocate and entrepreneur, working to provide strategic solutions focused on positive and equitable outcomes for all patients.

Dr Manoj Patel describes Erica as passionate, engaging and influential as a surgeon and executive leader and looks forward to working with her to deliver even greater things for women’s health in New Zealand.

“Erica’s exceptional resumé includes co-founding the Auckland Breast Centre (ABC) and Focus Radiotherapy. We’re excited about Erica bringing her experience and high-performance leadership to Southern Cross Healthcare as we build out our integrated approach to women’s health here in Aotearoa – in partnership with our hospitals, joint venture partners and valued specialists.

“Her deep commitment to strengthening communities and supporting leader growth are attributes that align perfectly with our purpose of advancing the provision of quality healthcare in Aotearoa New Zealand.”


Erica is already one month into the role and says, “This new role at Southern Cross Healthcare will help me deliver one of the things which interests me most, namely equitable, efficient and financially viable health care solutions. Southern Cross plays an incredibly important role in the health ecosystem in Aotearoa, and their commitment to excellence, integration and collaboration is what drew me to accept the position as Transformation Lead for Women’s Health.

“It’s proven many health systems have been predicated on men’s health and that the specific needs relating to women have been overlooked. This new role will help shine a light on the way we can deliver healthcare in a women-centred way.”

