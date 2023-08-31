Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Statement Of Preliminary Issues Released For Real NZ Application To Acquire Spirit Of Queenstown

Thursday, 31 August 2023, 3:19 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has published a statement of preliminary issues relating to an application from Real Journeys Limited (trading as Real NZ) seeking clearance for itself (or any interconnected body-corporate) to acquire the vessel, the Spirit of Queenstown, and associated assets from Southern Discoveries Limited.

The statement outlines the key competition issues that the Commission considers important in deciding whether or not to grant clearance to the proposed acquisition.

The Commission invites interested parties to provide comments on the likely competitive effects of the proposed acquisition. Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference “Real NZ/Southern Discoveries” in the subject line. Any submissions should be received by close of business on 14 September 2023.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 16 October 2023. However, this date may be extended as the investigation progresses.
The Statement of Preliminary Issues and a public version of the application can be found on the Commission’s case register.

Background
We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

