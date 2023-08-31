Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Exports crucial to economy: ExportNZ pre-election report

Thursday, 31 August 2023, 7:20 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ

ExportNZ’s 2023 pre-election report sets out the state of play for the sector and invites the next government to collaborate further on challenges facing businesses.

Executive Director Josh Tan says exporting is crucial to the success of New Zealand’s economy.

"New Zealand’s total export value was $89.9 billion in 2022 - that’s 24 per cent of NZ’s total GDP. The next government needs to understand why international trade matters, and how it can continue to support the sector in future.

"Our pre-election report includes feedback and outcomes from the past 24 months of advocacy work, our pre-election engagements around the country and all-of-government roadshow - as well as results from the annual DHL ExportNZ Barometer survey, which was released last week.

"New Zealand exporters are first and foremost Kiwi businesses. We’ve outlined issues specific to both New Zealand’s export sector as well as the broader business community in this report.

Mr. Tan says included in the report are recommendations to help create a high-value economy that provides quality, high-paying jobs.

"We’re also proposing solutions which sustain New Zealand’s international reputation for producing high-quality, low emissions goods and services."

The areas covered in the report are broad, including; support for exporter capability-building, investment in infrastructure and supply chain resilience, support for companies that are innovating, improvements to the regulatory system and developing trade relationships with new partners.

The report has been shared with all major political parties ahead of the general election and can be found on the ExportNZ website.

"We want to provide all parties going into October's election with a deeper understanding of the issues as well as the opportunities for our exporters."

