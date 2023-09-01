Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Changes Made To Avoid Repeat Of Wellington Rail Disruption

Friday, 1 September 2023, 11:31 am
Press Release: KiwiRail

KiwiRail has welcomed the Government’s rapid review into its handling of disruptions to passenger services in Wellington earlier this year and has already moved to change its systems.

“We are absolutely committed to providing a safe and reliable rail network for all commuters in both Wellington and Auckland,” says KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy.

“Commuter rail is very important to New Zealand, particularly as the country seeks to reduce its carbon footprint. KiwiRail is focussed on supporting Metlink, Auckland Transport and the two metro rail operators (Transdev Wellington and Auckland One Rail) to run efficient services for commuters which will encourage more people off the roads and onto trains.

“As we said in May, we take full responsibility for what happened in Wellington. The TEC has been working for 41 years and this is the first time we have had issues like we did in Wellington.

“We look forward to working through the recommendations in the report released today.

“We have already made a number of changes within our business. These directly address specific failings that led to the TEC being unable to complete its required assessments of the Kāpiti Line in time and will help ensure its reliability in the years ahead.”

Mr Reidy says the Track Evaluation Car (TEC) is only one of a number of tools KiwiRail uses to regularly assess rail lines across the country.

“There were no safety issues with the Kāpiti Line – it was the equivalent of a Warrant of Fitness expiring. As a result, a 70km/h speed restriction had to be put in place on the line, which had consequences for how Metlink operated commuter services across the Wellington metro network. Within three days the TEC had completed its work on the Kāpiti Line, and no safety issues were found.

“It was primarily an issue scheduling the TEC inspection, and we have now rectified that issue.

“I was pleased to see the reviewers note that they were incredibly impressed by the overall calibre of people working in the railway in New Zealand, and their personal and professional drive to deliver better metropolitan services for the travelling public.

“I will continue to stress to all of my team that the two metro networks are of highest priority and that we must deliver for the many tens of thousands of rail commuters in Wellington and Auckland.

“I look forward to working together with Greater Wellington Regional Council and Auckland Transport as part of a collaborative, aligned governance group to deliver safe and reliable services for New Zealand’s metro customers.”

Improvements made include: 
 

  • Use of the TEC to achieve network compliance is now part of a wider Infrastructure Integrated Plan, with a longer-term (12 month) plan around its use nationally. While there have been detailed operating plans for each area the TEC assesses, this change introduces a national level of oversight, linked into when track safety cases expire.
  • Developing robust processes and procedures around the escalation, prioritisation and approvals required where the TEC schedule cannot be met. This is an important backup if it is looking unlikely the TEC will be able to carry out required work in time. The issues that resulted in the Wellington disruption were escalated too late for KiwiRail to take effective action to avoid the speed restriction being put on the Kāpiti Line.
  • Developing better resilience around the TEC, through a review of the tasks needed to ensure its successful operation - including a review of existing staff resourcing and formalising training processes. This is to ensure the TEC is able to operate effectively.
  • Reviewing the maintenance programme for the TEC. The TEC is 41 years old and will be replaced in FY2027. A procurement process for a new vehicle is well underway. The maintenance programme review, and any changes that come from it, will help ensure the TEC can continue operating reliably until the new vehicle arrives.

General Manager Metros Jon Knight says KiwiRail has made a huge commitment to commuter rail, working hard to deliver on the Government’s investment.

“We recognise the importance of managing the commuter networks that enable nearly 22 million commuter journeys to take place each year.

“More than $1.5 billion is being invested to improve the resilience of the track infrastructure across Auckland and on a range of new rail projects, and we understand how important reliability is for people to choose public transport.

“We’re replacing aging track foundations across Auckland through our Rail Network Rebuild; building a Third Main Line to ease congestion on the busiest stretch of the network; extending the electrified section south to Pukekohe and building three new train stations in the growing, southern part of Auckland.

“In Wellington, there is an $800 million programme of works across the region designed to build a more reliable, modern and resilient railway which will allow for longer passenger trains and more of them.

“In addition to making capacity improvements in the Wellington metro network, such as double tracking between Trentham and Upper Hutt and building new platforms at Plimmerton, we are also significantly raising the standard of the Wairarapa Line, which will support more frequent, new hybrid trains.

“We have begun implementing a new infrastructure maintenance approach in the Auckland metro network that will be more proactive, use time-saving technology and be globally benchmarked. We intend to extend this approach to Wellington.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from KiwiRail on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Government: Enforcing Fair Conditions For Supermarket Suppliers

New supply code prohibits abuse of power by supermarkets over suppliers and supermarket duopoly must pay on time & treat suppliers fairly. Penalties include the greater of 3% of turnover or $3M for breaches of new code and Grocery Commission to act as watchdog to enforce new rules. More


Realestate.co.nz: Green Shoots In Property Market Ahead Of Spring

After ten months of double-digit year-on-year reductions, the national average asking price is trending up, demand is rising while new listings are flat, and confidence appears to be returning to the market. More


Vital Solar: Regulation of Solar Power Industry

Nationwide power failures from an overextended grid, rising demand, and bad weather can be reduced by encouraging household self-reliance through solar power, but improved regulation of the solar installation industry is sorely needed. More

Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total US greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 