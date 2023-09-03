Wairoa Powerball player wins $10.3 million

A lucky Powerball player from Wairoa will be starting the month on a high after winning $10.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Wairoa in Wairoa.

The prize is made up of $10 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the eleventh Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes just weeks after a $37.125 million Powerball prize was won by a couple from Paraparaumu. The couple are looking forward to helping their family with the win.

Two other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Fresh Choice Geraldine in Geraldine and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2023:

Date Prize Store Location 01 18 January $23.5 million Countdown Quay Street Auckland 02 21 January $4.3 million MyLotto Auckland 03 4 February $8.5 million MyLotto Auckland 04 22 February $10.5 million MyLotto Hamilton 05 18 March $15.5 million MyLotto Canterbury 06 29 March $7 million MyLotto Porirua 07 26 April $17.25 million MyLotto Invercargill 08 13 May $10.5 million MyLotto Auckland 09 28 June $33.5 million Fresh Choice Merivale Christchurch 10 16 August $37.125 million New World Kāpiti Paraparaumu 11 2 September $10.3 million New World Wairoa Wairoa

