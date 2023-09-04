Fresh From India, China Is Calling

Fresh from co-leading a business delegation to India last week, the Auckland Business Chamber is taking 30 Kiwi businesses to China on Friday, says Simon Bridges, CEO of the Auckland Business Chamber.

“India has a confidence I haven’t seen before,” said Mr Bridges. “Given its growing at 7%, it’s not hard to see why.”

“The reality though is we do over 40 times the trade with China, and it has a significantly larger economy. For this reason, it’s time to get back up there.”

“Certainly, at the moment, the Chinese economy has real headwinds, but given our size relative to it, there is still plenty of commercial opportunity. This is the mindset Auckland businesses are heading up there with," added Mr Bridges.

During the visit, the delegation will visit Shanghai, Beijing and Hainan.

