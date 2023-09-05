Financial Regulators To Address NZ’s Lending Sector At The FSF Conference + FSF Awards Finalists Revealed

New Zealand’s consumer and business lending sector will come together this month for the Financial Services Federation (FSF) Conference 2023 – “The Social Licence to Thrive”.

The focus will be on current and future environment, social, and governance expectations of the sector, and exploring opportunities for positive impact beyond the balance sheet.

The experience will also offer attendees insights into financial services sector issues and trends in New Zealand and abroad, including cyber security, the economy, measuring ESG programmes, implications of the upcoming NZ Election, and regulatory sessions from the FMA, MBIE and Commerce Commission.

The FSF is the association for responsible non-bank lenders and leasing providers operating in New Zealand, whose 95 members include the likes of Toyota Financial Services, UDC, MTF Finance, Scania, and BMW Financial Services.

The conference on 19 September in Auckland is open to both FSF members and non-members.

Lyn McMorran, FSF’s Executive Director, says the event programme recognises members’ desire to focus on growing potential for the non-bank sector, and positive impacts on the economy and its customers.

“The lending sector has been hit with legislative review after review over the last few years, and when all businesses’ time and investment is forced on constant compliance changes, it leaves little room for innovation and ideas to help a sector to grow, thrive, and its customers to benefit in the long run,” McMorran says.

“We hope this conference is an opportunity for attendees to take stock, take a break from working in the business and work on the business, and thinking about what more they could be doing for their customers and community.

“We want to reignite that enthusiasm for pioneering innovation and ideas that we know the New Zealand’s financial services sector is keen for.”

The FSF is also delighted to have Stephen Haddrill speaking in person, head of the UK’s Finance and Leasing Association (FLA), the UK’s FSF equivalent.

Haddrill says he sees this engagement as an opportunity for the two jurisdictions to share ideas, particularly regarding opportunities and challenges of financing the drive to a net zero carbon economy.

“I will be talking about the opportunities for the consumer and business credit industry to fund a green revolution, “Haddrill says. “How we can make use of technology to improve our understanding of consumers and so provide better and safer access to credit, and how we need to win the trust of consumers and regulators to ensure we can make the most of these opportunities.”

The FSF conference takes place 19 September 2023 at Sky City theatre, Auckland. More information

FSF Awards Finalists revealed

The FSF has revealed the finalists of its 2023 Awards, for which winners will be announced at the Crediting Excellence Gala Dinner following the conference.

The Awards recognise the positive impact FSF members contribute to the economy, the lending sector, and its customers, by recognising member companies and individuals who have demonstrated excellence and dedication to the sector. Particular emphasis is placed upon entrants that go above and beyond for good outcomes for customers, community, and staff wellbeing. The 2023 judges were Andrew Mitchell, Financial Mentor Team Lead - Kaiwhakahaere Putea | Salvation Army; Susan Taylor, CEO, Financial Disputes Resolution Scheme Limited (FSCL); and Luke Ford, Finance Partner, Chapman Tripp.

The list of finalists can be viewed here at FSF’s website and below:



Autosure Rising Star Award Finalists

This individual award recognises new industry professionals who demonstrate outstanding achievement and commitment to the responsible New Zealand financial services sector.

Brendon Clark, hummgroup

Matthew Fung, Speirs Finance Group

Michael Bushell, Avanti Finance

Centrix Workplace Champion Award Finalists

This individual award recognises backstage heroes in the workplace whose outstanding attitude and support work empowers the organisation to thrive.

Josh Aloua, Avanti Finance

Rebecca Emery, hummgroup

Jo Clews, DebtManagers

Provident Leadership Award Finalists

This individual award recognises senior financial services professionals who have displayed significant leadership to empower their team, promote good conduct, company culture, and outcomes for customers.

Kieran Stott, DebtManagers

Shannon Beech, Protecta

Monika Lacey, Centrix

Happy Prime Team Spirit Award Finalists

This team award recognises outstanding teams within a company whose achievements have lead to the betterment of the wider organisation and customers as a whole.

DebtManagers Field Agent Team

Yoogo Fleet (a division of Spiers Finance Group)

Avanti Finance People & Capability Team

Spiers Finance Innovation Award Finalists

This corporate award is open to any FSF member that has displayed significant innovation, initiative, and thought-leadership to enhance their company’s or that of their company clients’ abilities to thrive.

Equifax

Centrix

Resimac

Equifax Community & Sustainability Award Finalists

This corporate award celebrates FSF member companies involved in initiatives that have a positive impact on the lives of New Zealanders.

Speirs Finance Group/Yoogo Fleet

IDCARE

DebtManagers

