Financial Advice New Zealand Announces The Launch Of The 2024 Conference: 'Thrive'

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 9:13 am
Press Release: Financial Advice New Zealand

Financial Advice New Zealand is thrilled to announce the official launch of its highly anticipated 2024 Conference, themed 'Thrive.' This engaging and interactive event is set to bring together mortgage advisers, insurance advisers, investments advisers, and financial planners from across New Zealand for an unforgettable experience committed to growing a thriving advice sector.

The 'Thrive' conference is not just another industry event; it's a gathering of forward-thinking professionals who are ready to embrace the power of the thriver mindset. Attendees will be challenged to believe in the limitless possibilities that lie ahead, expand their horizons, let go of fear, and navigate unexpected outcomes with resourcefulness.

“Our 2024 conference is focused on growing a thriving advice sector and empowering financial advisers to make a positive impact on the financial health, wealth and well-being of all New Zealanders” says CEO Katrina Shanks.

Situated in the heart of Wellington at the brand new state-of-the-art Tākina Convention and Exhibition Centre, this venue provides the perfect backdrop for delegates, sponsors, and associates to connect, share, and build a supportive network of advisers.

“Our conference promises an environment that fosters collaboration, innovation, and personal growth. We have an inspiring and energizing line-up of New Zealand and international speakers who will give delegates valuable insights and forward-thinking strategies to build a thriving advice business now and into the future.”

Futurist and optimist Michael McQueen, social researcher Mark McCrindle, actress Dame Miranda Harcourt, and economist Sharon Zollner are just some of the keynote speakers joining MC Rawdon Christie.

To equip advisers with the knowledge and skills necessary for innovation and delivering exceptional customer service, psychologist Nigel Latta, mindfulness expert Jase Te Patu and tech commentator Paul Spain are just some of the presenters leading workshops on ‘Tools for your Business’ and ‘Tools for You’.

Registrations for the Financial Advice New Zealand Conference 2024 are now open, and early bird discounts are available for a limited time. To secure your spot at this transformative event, visit https://financialadvice.nz/conference-2024-home/.

If you are an adviser, don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights, expand your offering and stay ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving financial advice sector. Be part of the movement growing a thriving advice sector for the financial well-being of all New Zealanders.

About Financial Advice New Zealand:

Financial Advice New Zealand is a professional membership organisation for advisers working across all areas of financial advice, including mortgages, insurance, investments and financial planning. By helping advisers do what they do best, and helping more people access quality advice, Financial Advice New Zealand strives to help New Zealanders be financially better off.

