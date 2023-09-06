Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Father’s Day Gives A Boost To Spring Spending As Retail Merchants Put Weak Winter Behind Them

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 9:20 am
Press Release: Worldline

Consumer spending has generally been weak and merchant conditions tough over the winter months, according to Worldline spending transaction data released today, although spring has started well as Kiwis spent up for their dads.

Consumer spending in August 2023 through all Core Retail merchants (excluding Hospitality) in Worldline NZ’s payments network reached $2.934B, which is up 5.2% on August 2022, and up 17.8% on the same month in 2019. This brought the rolling three-month winter season spend at Core Retail stores to $8.740B, and to $11.580B if Hospitality merchants are also included.


Notably, spending spiked by around $10m in the last week of August across several merchant groups, compared to the same days in the previous week, in a pattern most likely related to Father’s Day (3 September) – a positive kick-off to the spring and summer months ahead.

“It looks like Kiwi dads now have more tools, sporting goods and books, and many were treated to a meal out on Sunday,” says Worldline NZ’s Chief Sales Officer, Bruce Proffit.

“The lift in spending across these retail categories will be a welcome change for merchants following what has been a tough winter. These months are traditionally the slowest for retailers and this has been made more challenging with a combination of generally higher prices – including recently for petrol - and modest demand.”

Proffit says Core Retail spending through Worldline was up in the three months ending in August 2023 (+4.6%) but the pattern varied both between and within merchant sectors.

“There was more spent on Food and Liquor and other groceries during winter, either through shops (+10.2%) or cafes and bars (+3.4%) but otherwise spending was lower at Accommodation merchants (-2.9%) and lower across the rest of the Core Retail sector (-2.4%),” he says.

“To reinforce the challenge faced by Accommodation merchants, their spending over the three months remained below 2019 levels. Following a positive Father’s Day, however, Core Retail merchants will no doubt be keen to see the seasonal upswing in spending continue in the weeks ahead”.

WORLDLINE All Cards underlying* spending for CORE RETAIL merchants for three months ending August 2023
 ValueUnderlying*Underlying*
MERCHANT GROUPtransactions $millionsAnnual % change on 2022Annual % change on 2019
Food and Liquor Shops5,50910.2%30.5%
Food and Liquor Services2,5593.4%12.5%
Accommodation281-2.9%-11.7%
Core Retail less Hospitality less Food3,230-2.4%4.4%
Total Core Retail11,5804.6%16.8%

Figure 1: Daily All Cards NZ underlying* spending through Worldline Core Retail merchants for three months ending August relative to the same months in 2022 and 2019 (* Underlying excludes large clients moving to or from Worldline)

Around the regions, annual spending growth (excluding Hospitality merchants) for August was highest in West Coast (12.4%) and lowest in Wellington (3.6%). Auckland/Northland (+4.4%) growth remains below the national average.

WORLDLINE All Cards underlying* spending for CORE RETAIL less HOSPITALITY merchants for August 2023
 ValueUnderlying*Underlying*
Regiontransactions $millionsAnnual % change on 2022Annual % change on 2019
Auckland/Northland1,0864.4%12.7%
Waikato2406.9%27.0%
BOP1974.1%21.2%
Gisborne274.7%14.6%
Taranaki685.1%29.5%
Hawke's Bay1065.0%25.3%
Whanganui4110.8%32.2%
Palmerston North905.9%24.2%
Wairarapa363.7%25.5%
Wellington2793.6%10.5%
Nelson587.7%16.1%
Marlborough3610.1%21.0%
West Coast2112.4%31.9%
Canterbury3555.3%22.0%
South Canterbury5311.5%29.4%
Otago1706.8%18.3%
Southland704.9%20.7%
New Zealand2,9345.2%17.8%

Figure 2: All Cards NZ underlying* spending through Worldline in August 2023 for Core Retail (excluding Hospitality) merchants 
(* Underlying excludes large clients moving to or from Worldline)

Note to editors:

These figures reflect general market trends and should not be taken as a proxy for Worldline‘s market share or company earnings. The figures primarily reflect transactions undertaken within stores but also include some ecommerce transactions. The figures exclude transactions through Worldline undertaken by merchants outside the Core Retail sector (as defined by Statistics NZ).

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Worldline on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Aerospace: New Trade & Investment Opportunities With India

The involvement of NZ businesses in the Indian Moon landing epitomises the trade and investment opportunities between the two countries. Just as Rakon & RocketLab provided innovative elements to the landing, the largest Kiwi business mission ever to visit India has uncovered significant opportunities across a host of sectors. More


Government: Enforcing Fair Conditions For Supermarket Suppliers

New supply code prohibits abuse of power by supermarkets over suppliers and supermarket duopoly must pay on time & treat suppliers fairly. Penalties include the greater of 3% of turnover or $3M for breaches of new code and Grocery Commission to act as watchdog to enforce new rules. More


Realestate.co.nz: Green Shoots In Property Market Ahead Of Spring

After ten months of double-digit year-on-year reductions, the national average asking price is trending up, demand is rising while new listings are flat, and confidence appears to be returning to the market. More

Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total US greenhouse gas emissions. However, Peter Lehner of EarthJustice says this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 