No Card? No Problem: New Zealanders Can Now Shop Online Without A Credit Or Debit Card

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 9:27 am
Ka whangaia, ka tupu, ka puawai (“that which is nurtured will grow and blossom”)

New Zealanders can now easily shop online without needing a credit or debit card, thanks to an API agreement between homegrown Māori fintech start-up BlinkPay and the Bank of New Zealand (BNZ).

BlinkPay provides a platform that connects businesses with their customers using BNZ's secure API built to Payments NZ standards – a tool allowing third-party services to securely connect with BNZ accounts, with customer consent.

Blink PayNow is a new payment solution that makes online shopping easy by enabling account to account payments within New Zealand with only a couple of clicks, eliminating the need for a credit or debit card, while reducing transaction fees for merchants.

“As pioneers in the API payment solutions space, BlinkPay is proud to collaborate with BNZ, which is a leader in the NZ financial services sector,” says Adrian Smith (Ngāpuhi), Chief Product Officer and co-founder of BlinkPay.

“This collaboration allows BNZ merchants to access BlinkPay’s payment products like Blink PayNow and, in the future, Blink AutoPay. Both products provide a straightforward and secure payment method from a customer’s BNZ bank account.”

Karna Luke, BNZ’s Executive of Customer Products & Services, says it’s about simplifying the digital economy and making it accessible to more New Zealanders.

“Whether it's for the latest fashion, an annual insurance premium, or other domestic online purchases, this service makes it possible to easily pay for your shopping online with just a bank account.

“Enabled through our secure API, this is a step forward for inclusive banking in Aotearoa, reducing barriers and making it easier for consumers and businesses to benefit from the digital economy.”

BNZ has been providing open banking services since 2018 and has consistently led the market in New Zealand in releasing APIs. It is a strong supporter of industry moves toward secure standards for open banking, and its APIs are already being used by a range of different organisations and companies, from local councils to financial service providers, fintechs, and many more.

How Blink PayNow works

At checkout on a BlinkPay-integrated website, customers simply select Blink PayNow and choose their bank. They are then redirected to their bank's portal, where payment details are pre-filled.

After reviewing and confirming the payment from their mobile banking app, customers are taken back to the merchant’s site with a successful payment notification.

No credit card details, no lengthy forms, just a few mouse clicks or taps on your smartphone.

Making it cheaper to do business

In addition to providing a user-friendly, secure and accessible payment option for customers, businesses using BlinkPay will also benefit from cheap fees. BlinkPay’s standard fee is 0.95% per transaction, capped at $3.00 NZD, and there is no cost to consumers who pay through the service.

“We’re proud to offer cheaper fees to New Zealand businesses than our multinational rivals. Reduced fees make it easier for businesses to be competitive in the marketplace, which is also good news for consumers,” Mr Smith says.

To introduce this new feature, BlinkPay is offering BNZ-merchants a special deal: no integration fees and half-price transaction fees until 31 December 2023. Merchants can get this offer by signing up on BlinkPay’s website by the 30th of September 2023.

For more details on this payment method, visit BlinkPay’s official website.

