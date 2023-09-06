Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SBC Partners With MoT To Deliver Feasibility Study Focused On Decarbonising Heavy Freight

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 9:30 am
Press Release: Sustainable Business Council

The Sustainable Business Council (SBC) has partnered with Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport (MoT) to deliver a feasibility study looking into developing a New Zealand-wide mechanism to assist in decarbonising the heavy transport sector.

The study, released today, found that developing a system of Renewable Freight Certificates to certify low-emissions freight routes throughout the country is a feasible and achievable option. If established, this system would help fund additional low carbon freight vehicles, resulting in significant emissions reductions from Aotearoa New Zealand’s freight sector.

Additionally, the study found such a system has the potential to enable organisations to reduce their Scope 3 freight emissions - indirect emissions that occur in a business’s value chain.

"The transport sector is New Zealand’s second-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. Movement of freight equates to approximately 5% of New Zealand’s emissions, so we are extremely pleased with the positive outcome of this study. It shows the potential for real emissions reductions, if we can create collaboration opportunities here to drive forward the development of a system of this kind," says SBC Executive Director Mike Burrell.

"The sector presents a significant opportunity for both business and government to unlock emissions reductions and our partnership with MoT to deliver this study has been instrumental in driving the first phase of this work."

SBC and MoT are now working actively together to look at what the next steps might be to design and create a market led freight decarbonisation system, including options for funding.

Background

A technical working group was established to support the delivery of this study, involving representatives from MoT, DETA, Toitū Envirocare and SBC.

SBC member organisations taking a leadership role in freight decarbonisation and working as collaboration partners on this work were also engaged, including ANZCO, CHEP, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, HW Richardson, NZ Post, Z Energy, and Lyttleton Port Company.

Decarbonising transport, including the Freight sector, was a key recommendation of SBC and the Climate Leaders Coalition (CLC) joint Pre-Election Policy Priorities briefing.

In 2021 SBC’s Freight Group, comprising of 9 New Zealand companies, also released the Low carbon Freight Pathway report, setting out an ambitious but achievable 30-year pathway to progressively decarbonise New Zealand’s freight system.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Sustainable Business Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Aerospace: New Trade & Investment Opportunities With India

The involvement of NZ businesses in the Indian Moon landing epitomises the trade and investment opportunities between the two countries. Just as Rakon & RocketLab provided innovative elements to the landing, the largest Kiwi business mission ever to visit India has uncovered significant opportunities across a host of sectors. More


Government: Enforcing Fair Conditions For Supermarket Suppliers

New supply code prohibits abuse of power by supermarkets over suppliers and supermarket duopoly must pay on time & treat suppliers fairly. Penalties include the greater of 3% of turnover or $3M for breaches of new code and Grocery Commission to act as watchdog to enforce new rules. More


Realestate.co.nz: Green Shoots In Property Market Ahead Of Spring

After ten months of double-digit year-on-year reductions, the national average asking price is trending up, demand is rising while new listings are flat, and confidence appears to be returning to the market. More

Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total US greenhouse gas emissions. However, Peter Lehner of EarthJustice says this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 