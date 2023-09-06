Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Indonesia Climate Exchange And Dynamik Technologies Brunei Establish Green Economy Cooperation For Borneo Community

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 6:12 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Indonesia Climate Exchange (ICX) and Dynamik Technologies Brunei Darussalam have entered a strategic partnership to establish a regional carbon market for the Borneo Economic Community. This collaboration aligns with ASEAN's big plan for integration in developing a green economy in the 5 pillars of ASEAN BAC. This plan manages 3 of the 5 priority pillars: Digital Transformation, Sustainable Development and Trade & Investment Facilities.

The signing of this collaboration, which was signed by Megain Widjaja, CEO of the Indonesia Climate Exchange (ICX) and Puan Haslina Taib, CEO of Dynamik Technologies, took place in Jakarta on Tuesday 5 September 2023.

The collaboration integrates ICX trading technology and Dynamik Technologies for a carbon trading platform and other climate instruments. This aims to harmonise trading standards and technological interoperability to create a credible regional market and carbon credits that can be transacted inclusively. In the ASEAN regional plan, carbon markets and climate instruments have an important role in efforts to reduce emissions.

ICX CEO Megain Widjaja said, "This collaboration is certainly an honour for ICX because it is a matter of trust from Brunei Darussalam. This integration between countries certainly strengthens the synergy of the Borneo Economic Community by creating a green economic cluster, especially for the regional carbon market."

The Borneo Economic Community aligns with the plan for the National Capital of the Archipelago to be located in Borneo. IKN Nusantara was built based on the green city ideology, where the infrastructure supporting the economy is built by considering sustainability factors, harmonization with the environment and renewable energy sources. The need to balance emissions in Borneo is a priority for the countries on the island.

Puan Haslina Taib, CEO of Dynamik Technologies said, "Recognizing the Heart of Borneo and the potential for Borneo to be the global hub for the world's green economy, the creation of a regional carbon market through modern trading technology platforms will enable and facilitate businesses in the region to easily participate and access the carbon market."

Megain Widjaja added, "Of course, this is just the beginning of the many collaborations that will be carried out in the ASEAN region. We are happy to start earlier and at the same time proud that Indonesian technology can be integrated globally. We hope this effort can support the big plans of other ASEAN countries in reducing Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) emissions and as proof that cooperation between ASEAN countries can embody the spirit of making ASEAN the Epicentrum of Growth."

About Indonesia Climate Exchange:

Indonesia Climate Exchange, a part of the ICDX Group, was established to aid the government's mission of decreasing carbon emissions. It specializes in trading climate instruments and aims to make decarbonization accessible for all industry participants through convenient transactions, diverse product options, and transparent accountability. Using Indonesia Climate Exchange services enables businesses to seamlessly transition to low-carbon operations. Visit https://www.climate-x.id.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
MBIE: AI To Support Astronaut Selection

An AI-assisted tool designed to support astronaut selection and clinical decision making will be developed under a partnership between MBIE and US company Axiom Space. The project aims to provide a new way to monitor astronaut health and performance. More


Ara Ake: $20M Distributed Flexibility Innovation Fund

Ara Ake will help administer a new $20M fund supporting the electricity system to manage peak demand and improve reliability and resilience at the network level. “We are preparing the electricity system to be able to play a lead role in the energy transition to net zero 2050," says Dr Megan Woods. More


Aerospace: New Trade & Investment Opportunities With India

The involvement of NZ businesses in the Indian Moon landing epitomises the trade and investment opportunities between the two countries. Just as Rakon & RocketLab provided innovative elements to the landing, the largest Kiwi business mission ever to visit India has uncovered significant opportunities across a host of sectors. More

Government: Enforcing Fair Conditions For Supermarket Suppliers

New supply code prohibits abuse of power by supermarkets over suppliers and supermarket duopoly must pay on time & treat suppliers fairly. Penalties include the greater of 3% of turnover or $3M for breaches of new code and Grocery Commission to act as watchdog to enforce new rules. More


Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 