Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

General Insurance Leaders launch Professional Standards Framework for Claims Handling and Settling Services

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 8:55 pm
Press Release: ANZIIF

As part of a shared commitment to improving professional standards and further enhancing industry trust and confidence within the community, Australia’s General insurance industry has today announced a commitment to a Professional Standards Framework to support Claims Handling and Settling Services. The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance has led this industry wide collaboration.

“ANZIIF is pleased to launch the General Insurance Claims Handling framework. ANZIIF has worked collaboratively with industry, ASIC and other industry bodies to seek broad based input into the framework, to make sure that it is appropriate, reasonable and flexible enough for the wide range of industry business types. The result is an agreed competency-based framework that outlines a clear pathway which will improve the professionalism of the insurance claims handling workforce when it comes to claims handling and settling services. Thank you to all our collaborators that have made this possible,” says Prue Willsford, ANZIIF Chief Executive Officer.

“The insurance industry has an ongoing opportunity to improve outcomes to customers, attract and retain great people, and increase confidence in the role of insurance in our community. The support for this framework signifies the industry’s willingness to collaborate for the benefit of customers and industry.

ANZIIF, as the leading professional association for insurance, is uniquely positioned to set professional standards and drive such important collaborations for the benefit of all,” says Tim Plant, Immediate Past President and Fellow of ANZIIF.

“ANZIIF is such an important part of the Australian Insurance Industry landscape. As the leading professional membership association serving all parts of our industry, it is the only association with the expertise, capability and authority to develop such a framework on behalf of industry,” says Ben Bessell, President of ANZIIF.

“While it is not their role to endorse the framework, ASIC also welcomed the industry wide collaboration to set standards that are in the interest of customers, the industry, and employees,” adds Bessell.

Companies that have initially endorsed the framework include Suncorp, Allianz, Youi, SURA and Austbrokers, QBE, Zurich, CHU, IAG, Sedgwick and NTI and is supported by NIBA, UAC, AICLA.

The framework is a voluntary commitment by organisations representing a commitment to good practice and professionalism and will be implemented progressively over the next two years.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ANZIIF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
MBIE: AI To Support Astronaut Selection

An AI-assisted tool designed to support astronaut selection and clinical decision making will be developed under a partnership between MBIE and US company Axiom Space. The project aims to provide a new way to monitor astronaut health and performance. More


Ara Ake: $20M Distributed Flexibility Innovation Fund

Ara Ake will help administer a new $20M fund supporting the electricity system to manage peak demand and improve reliability and resilience at the network level. “We are preparing the electricity system to be able to play a lead role in the energy transition to net zero 2050," says Dr Megan Woods. More


Aerospace: New Trade & Investment Opportunities With India

The involvement of NZ businesses in the Indian Moon landing epitomises the trade and investment opportunities between the two countries. Just as Rakon & RocketLab provided innovative elements to the landing, the largest Kiwi business mission ever to visit India has uncovered significant opportunities across a host of sectors. More

Government: Enforcing Fair Conditions For Supermarket Suppliers

New supply code prohibits abuse of power by supermarkets over suppliers and supermarket duopoly must pay on time & treat suppliers fairly. Penalties include the greater of 3% of turnover or $3M for breaches of new code and Grocery Commission to act as watchdog to enforce new rules. More


Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 