General Insurance Leaders launch Professional Standards Framework for Claims Handling and Settling Services

As part of a shared commitment to improving professional standards and further enhancing industry trust and confidence within the community, Australia’s General insurance industry has today announced a commitment to a Professional Standards Framework to support Claims Handling and Settling Services. The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance has led this industry wide collaboration.

“ANZIIF is pleased to launch the General Insurance Claims Handling framework. ANZIIF has worked collaboratively with industry, ASIC and other industry bodies to seek broad based input into the framework, to make sure that it is appropriate, reasonable and flexible enough for the wide range of industry business types. The result is an agreed competency-based framework that outlines a clear pathway which will improve the professionalism of the insurance claims handling workforce when it comes to claims handling and settling services. Thank you to all our collaborators that have made this possible,” says Prue Willsford, ANZIIF Chief Executive Officer.

“The insurance industry has an ongoing opportunity to improve outcomes to customers, attract and retain great people, and increase confidence in the role of insurance in our community. The support for this framework signifies the industry’s willingness to collaborate for the benefit of customers and industry.

ANZIIF, as the leading professional association for insurance, is uniquely positioned to set professional standards and drive such important collaborations for the benefit of all,” says Tim Plant, Immediate Past President and Fellow of ANZIIF.

“ANZIIF is such an important part of the Australian Insurance Industry landscape. As the leading professional membership association serving all parts of our industry, it is the only association with the expertise, capability and authority to develop such a framework on behalf of industry,” says Ben Bessell, President of ANZIIF.

“While it is not their role to endorse the framework, ASIC also welcomed the industry wide collaboration to set standards that are in the interest of customers, the industry, and employees,” adds Bessell.

Companies that have initially endorsed the framework include Suncorp, Allianz, Youi, SURA and Austbrokers, QBE, Zurich, CHU, IAG, Sedgwick and NTI and is supported by NIBA, UAC, AICLA.

The framework is a voluntary commitment by organisations representing a commitment to good practice and professionalism and will be implemented progressively over the next two years.

