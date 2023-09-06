Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Auckland Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 9:01 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

One lucky Lotto player from Auckland will be celebrating a mid-week windfall after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Mitchell’s Paper Power in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $600,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Mitchell’s Paper Power should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ is proud to support Gambling Harm Awareness Week, which runs from Monday 4 September to Sunday 10 September. At Lotto NZ, we always want you to play our games in a way that is fun and healthy, and we have a range of tips and tools on how to Play Smart at www.lottonzplaysmart.co.nz.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

