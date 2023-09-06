Auckland Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

One lucky Lotto player from Auckland will be celebrating a mid-week windfall after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Mitchell’s Paper Power in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $600,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Mitchell’s Paper Power should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

