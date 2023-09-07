Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Aviation Sector Releases Policy Manifesto

Thursday, 7 September 2023, 9:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Airports Association

New Zealand’s airport and airline industry associations have released their election prescription for aviation: Six Actions to Accelerate Aotearoa’s Aviation-enabled Future.

The document brings together six key action areas for the aviation sector that require government and industry collaboration.

“Aviation is an indispensable lifeline for New Zealanders and a key channel for enabling economic growth,” says Billie Moore, Chief Executive of the NZ Airports Association.

“Our airports and airlines keep our people connected and enable the flow of goods and services, including medical and emergency services, to every region in New Zealand.

“Aviation usually flies under the radar during a general election, but the next term of government will be crucial for airports and airlines as we work through the technology, infrastructure and investment needed for decarbonisation.

“Aviation is undergoing significant transformation. That’s why we’ve put forward priorities for aviation, infrastructure and energy policy that will need attention from Government Ministers over the next three years.”

“As an isolated country where aviation is vital to our connectivity to the world, New Zealand should be among the global leaders of decarbonised flight - our place in the world depends on it. Access to Sustainable Aviation Fuel in this region is critical. We will also need a coordinated policy approach alongside greater renewable energy generation and transmission investment to achieve this,” Cath O’Brien, Executive Director of the Board of Airline Representatives of New Zealand (BARNZ), says.

“At the same time, we need to shore up the resilience of the aviation system. It’s time to fix the problems in the sector that are affecting airlines’ confidence in New Zealand as a destination, like our insufficient fuel stocks and the need to ensure Ohakea airbase is available as alternate airport for long haul arrivals.

“With the right strategic focus and industry partnerships, we believe the next government can set up the sector for success.”

The report recommends:

  1. Growing New Zealand’s economy through greater aviation connectivity
  2. Setting a path for low and zero-emissions aviation for Aotearoa, considering sustainable fuel supplies and supporting infrastructure
  3. Driving forward the recommendations of the independent Air Navigation Systems review
  4. Elevating customer service through better coordination of agencies in the aviation system
  5. Future-proofing airport infrastructure in the resource management system
  6. Boosting resilience through the enhancement of onshore fuel stocks.

The report is available at the NZ Airports website: https://www.nzairports.co.nz/resource-library/six-actions-to-accelerate-aotearoas-aviation-enabled-future/

