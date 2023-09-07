Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Project Manager Joins Company-X

Thursday, 7 September 2023, 9:57 am
Press Release: Company-X

Company-X has announced Basundhara Rai has joined the software specialist as a project manager.

Hamilton-based Rai manages planning, scheduling, budgeting, execution, and delivery of projects for Company-X clients.

Rai came to Company-X with extensive experience as a project manager and business analyst with a diverse range of multinationals. Rai joined Company-X from Canadian multinational media conglomerate Thomson Reuters where she was a project manager responsible for legal content for the United Kingdom and European Union. Before that Rai worked for US multinational financial services firm JP Morgan Chase and Co as an associate project manager and senior business analyst.

Rai is a certified scrum master, certified in the most popular agile scaling framework in the world, Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) and is Project Management Professional trained.

Rai has a postgraduate degree in Information Technology and a Master of Business Administration from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies in Mumbai, India.

Rai, who joined Company-X in June, said she was enjoying immersing herself in Company-X culture getting to know its clients and their projects.

“It has been extraordinary,” Rai said. “It is awesome to connect and collaborate with such bright minds, each with different specialties.

“In a short period, I have experienced the array of software services Company-X provides. I have already learned so much and am really looking forward to expanding my knowledge horizon.”

Company-X professional services manager Michael Hamid said: “We are delighted to welcome Basundhara to the Company-X team. She has come up to speed on several projects very quickly and our clients are already benefitting from her project management skills and experience.”

About Company-X

Company-X’s reputation is built on designing and building tools that help clients make evidence-based decisions. The software specialist is renowned for creating solutions that consolidate asset, financial and other statistical information from a range of sources to provide insights into performance.

Company-X supports clients to improve the quality of business-critical data for effective decision making. Expertise includes mixed reality and emerging technology.

Company-X builds highly skilled, tightly knit, self-managing, and co-located teams. Its analysts, architects, designers, developers, testers, and project managers stay with projects from beginning to end and deliver quality software quickly. Clients include New Zealand government agencies, multinational organisations, and infrastructure businesses.

Co-founded by directors David Hallett and Jeremy Hughes, Company-X is celebrating a decade of business in 2023.

Company-X has won many awards:

  • Company-X won an ExportNZ Top Tech Companies of 2022 award.
  • Company-X won the Best Professional Service Innovation Award in the Hamilton Central Business Association Central Business District Awards 2021
  • Company-X software quality assurance tester Jes Elliott won the Reseller News Women in ICT (Information and Communication Technology) 2021 Rising Star Award.
  • The Independent Software Vendor Award at the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 for state-of-the-art software that turns text into human-like audio files at a fraction of the cost of booking a voice artist, recording studio and sound engineer.
  • The Independent Software Vendor Award at the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019 for a hands-free auditing application developed for AsureQuality.
  • The Service Excellence and Global Operator awards at the Westpac Waikato Business Awards in 2018.
  • The Services Exporter of the Year category at the Air New Zealand Cargo ExportNZ Awards 2017.
  • The Homegrown Innovators Independent Software Vendors Award at the Reseller News ICT Industry Awards 2017.
  • The Roading Asset Management Innovation Award at the Road Infrastructure Management Forum in 2017 for the One Network Road Classification Performance Measures Reporting Tool built for the New Zealand transport sector.

