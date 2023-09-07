Business Financial Data: June 2023 Quarter – Information Release

Business financial data provides sales, purchases, salaries and wages, and operating profit estimates for most market industries in New Zealand, and information on stocks for selected industries. This collection uses a combination of survey, tax, and other administrative data.

Key facts

For all business financial data (BFD) industries, in the June 2023 quarter compared with the June 2022 quarter:

sales were $191 billion, up $6.2 billion (3.4 percent)

purchases were $134 billion, up $2.9 billion (2.2 percent)

salaries and wages were $31 billion, up $2.4 billion (8.7 percent)

operating profit was $27 billion, up $866 million (3.3 percent).

When adjusting for seasonal effects, in the June 2023 quarter compared with the March 2023 quarter:

sales in 9 of the 14 New Zealand Standard Industrial Output Classification (NZSIOC) level 1 industries increased

construction (up $1.4 billion); wholesale trade (down $458 million); and electricity, gas, water, and waste services (up $391 million) industries had the largest movements in sales.

Visit our website to read this information release or to download CSV files:

© Scoop Media

