New Chief Executive Announced

The Board of Lyttelton Port Company (LPC) today announced the appointment of Graeme Sumner as the Port’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Graeme is currently an advisor and consultant to multiple companies and boards, and up until June 2022 he was the CEO of Airways New Zealand, the SOE responsible for the management and control of New Zealand’s airspace, as well as having an extensive international business providing products and services to 33 countries worldwide.

Graeme will start at LPC on 20 September 2023, and there will be a handover period with Interim CEO Jim Quinn.

Chair Barry Bragg says Graeme is a seasoned Chief Executive with a track record in turning around and growing companies across a number of industries, and the board is delighted to announce his appointment to LPC.

“Graeme brings strong operational leadership capability, having led over 4,000 employees and contractors at Service Stream and nearly 3,500 at Transfield. He understands critical infrastructure businesses with significant capital programmes.

“Graeme led Service Stream to become the largest installer of smart metering systems across Australia’s electricity sector and navigated the construction of two new Air Traffic Control centres in Auckland and Christchurch with Airways New Zealand.”

“Graeme has also worked in a public sector environment and is committed to building on the long-term social and economic value of LPC,” says Barry.

Graeme says he’s looking forward to leading LPC and becoming a part of the Port family.

“LPC is a Port with a long and proud history, and I recognise the important part it plays in both the economic and social and fabric of the Canterbury region.”

“I’m excited to be involved in an organisation that is so critical to the success of the South Island and wider New Zealand. I’m also pleased I’m able to get my feet on the ground at LPC so quickly,” says Graeme.

Before joining Airways New Zealand in 2017, Graeme held various leadership roles in New Zealand and Australia, including Managing Director of Service Stream, Managing Director of Transfield Services New Zealand and Managing Director of Siemens New Zealand. Earlier, Graeme held General Manager level roles with New Zealand Post, Contact Energy and Telecom.

Graeme started his career in Sweden and the UK working for IBM. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Auckland, and an MBA from Massey University.

The new remuneration for the role of Chief Executive Officer at LPC is $825,000. There is no bonus or incentive structure.

© Scoop Media

