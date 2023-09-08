The VFX Guild WGN Launch With An Oscar Award Winning Visual Effects Professional, Dan Lemmon, Headlinging

The Visual Effects Professional’s Guild of New Zealand (VFXG) is a non-profit organisation established to represent a growing industry of VFX and animation professionals throughout New Zealand. We have come a long way since our soft launch in 2022 and are excited to be telling the Wellington VFX industry about it!

We have assembled some top notch VFX professionals for the evening. Dan Lemmon, VFX Supervisor, will be joining us to talk about his Oscar award winning career and after this there will be a VFX industry panel discussing the impact of AI on the VFX industry. No one has the answers, but it’s a good time to have a conversation about it!

We welcome local screen industry, VFX academic staff and students on Thursday the 28th of September to the Miramar Creative Centre for a networking event, doors open at 7PM.

We are launching our ‘Join Now’ Campaign which offers members who sign up on the night a 30$ discount on their annual membership fee.

We are delighted to have assembled these speakers for our event:

Dan Lemmon is an international award-winning Visual Effects Supervisor, based primarily in Wellington, New Zealand. He was most recently recognized with a nomination at this year’s Academy Awards for his work on The Batman, and he previously won an Oscar for his work on The Jungle Book. His work on the last three Planet of the Apes films also received Oscar nominations and each film won the top honours at the Visual Effects Society Awards.

Will Reece is a VFX Producer based between London and Wellington who is known for his work on Avengers Infinity War, Netflix’s The Witcher and Apple’s Masters of the Air. Will is currently working on a Paramount+/ Anonymous Content/ MRC Production in New Zealand.

Sharon Lark (VFXG Board Co-Chair) is an independent VFX Producer working for 25 years on major international features: Prince of Persia, The Chronicles of Narnia and Casino Royale, among others. After relocating back to NZ, she has worked on co-productions: Thunderbirds are Go, The Luminaries, Cleverman, and Mr Corman as well as other domestic NZ productions.

Stan Alley (VFXG Board Treasurer) is a VFX supervisor with over 25 years experience in the film industry and has worked both locally and internationally on some of the most ambitious VFX movies ever created including The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, Avatar, The Avengers, Mr Corman as well as What We do in the Shadows.

If you are a VFX professional, academic staff or student from anywhere in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Wellington, come along to Miramar Creative Centre for this networking event and find out more about the VFX Professionals Guild, hear from industry leading professionals discuss their thoughts on the impact of Ai, and meet some other like minded people.

