Auckland Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

One lucky Lotto player from Auckland will be dancing in their living room after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.



Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Meanwhile, one lucky Strike player from Greymouth will also be celebrating after winning $600,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Countdown Greymouth in Greymouth.

The winning doesn’t stop there! Lotto NZ’s Father's Day Triple Dip promotion was also drawn tonight, and 75 extra prizes of $10,000 cash were up for grabs. The results of Lotto NZ’s Mother’s Day Triple Dip promotion are available online at http://www.mylotto.co.nz.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ is proud to support Gambling Harm Awareness Week, which runs from Monday 4 September to Sunday 10 September. At Lotto NZ, we always want you to play our games in a way that is fun and healthy, and we have a range of tips and tools on how to Play Smart at www.lottonzplaysmart.co.nz.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

