Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Taxpayers’ Union Welcomes Policy To Bring Back Health Targets

Sunday, 10 September 2023, 9:47 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Reacting to the National Party’s announcement that they intend to bring back health targets, Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves said:

“National’s policy announcement is a sensible one that should really be expected from political parties of all stripes.

“Setting targets is vital to ensuring that taxpayers are actually seeing the benefits of increased investment in health. For too long, more and more money has been pumped into the bureaucracy with no accountability for how that money is spent and no tracking to see if outcomes are improving.

“Since 2020, health spending has increased by 48% yet the performance of the health system continues to worsen. Taxpayers’ Union – Curia Polling shows that 70% of New Zealanders think the health system is worse than in 2020, the current approach to throwing money at every problem clearly isn’t working."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Government: Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project Hits Milestone

Half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel mill is being replaced with electricity to recycle and reuse scrap steel. James Shaw says the installation of an electric arc furnace will cut emissions by over 45%. Production using the new furnace is expected to start in mid-2026. More


MBIE: AI To Support Astronaut Selection

An AI-assisted tool designed to support astronaut selection and clinical decision making will be developed under a partnership between MBIE and US company Axiom Space. The project aims to provide a new way to monitor astronaut health and performance. More


Ara Ake: $20M Distributed Flexibility Innovation Fund

Ara Ake will help administer a new $20M fund supporting the electricity system to manage peak demand and improve reliability and resilience at the network level. “We are preparing the electricity system to be able to play a lead role in the energy transition to net zero 2050," says Dr Megan Woods. More

Government: Enforcing Fair Conditions For Supermarket Suppliers

New supply code prohibits abuse of power by supermarkets over suppliers and supermarket duopoly must pay on time & treat suppliers fairly. Penalties include the greater of 3% of turnover or $3M for breaches of new code and Grocery Commission to act as watchdog to enforce new rules. More


Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 