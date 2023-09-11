Invercargill Steps Up Safety With New Asbestos Removal Business

Residents of Invercargill can now access specialised asbestos removal services, thanks to the establishment of a new business focused on ensuring safety from this hazardous material.

The recently inaugurated company, Asbestos Removal Invercargill, offers a comprehensive suite of asbestos-related services, including removal and testing. The move is in line with the increasing demand for expertise in handling and removing asbestos materials that might be present in older homes and buildings in the region.

Asbestos, a naturally occurring mineral, was once popularly used in construction due to its fire-resistant and insulating properties. However, studies over the years have proven that inhaling its fibres can lead to serious respiratory conditions, including asbestosis, lung cancer, and mesothelioma.

Despite the phasing out of asbestos use in many countries, several older buildings still harbour this hazardous material. Thus, professionals adept at identifying, testing, and safely removing asbestos become vital in safeguarding public health.

The new Invercargill-based business aims to provide effective solutions to these challenges. While they are not the first to offer such services in New Zealand, the emergence of more dedicated firms in this space underscores the significance of addressing asbestos-related concerns with urgency.

Experts advise homeowners and businesses, particularly those with structures built prior to the 1980s, to be vigilant about potential asbestos presence and to seek professional assistance for its removal. Attempting to remove asbestos without proper equipment or expertise can exacerbate health risks by dispersing fibres into the air.

Asbestos Removal Invercargill emphasises its commitment to adhering to strict safety standards and protocols. It's a welcome addition to the local landscape, reflecting a broader push for health and safety in building and construction sectors across the nation.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to be proactive in ensuring the safety of their environments and to utilise the specialised services available in the region for any asbestos-related concerns.

