Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Plumbers Remuera Launches Comprehensive Suite Of Services For Local Residents

Monday, 11 September 2023, 6:33 am
Press Release: Plumbers Remuera

A new local business, Plumbers Remuera, has recently opened its doors to cater to the various plumbing needs of the Remuera community. The company offers a range of vital services, including emergency plumbing, drainage and drainlaying, gas fitting, and the installation and maintenance of hot water cylinders.

With the urban development and rising population in Remuera, the demand for reliable plumbing solutions has been on an upward trend. Understanding the unique requirements of local residents, Plumbers Remuera aims to provide quick and effective responses, especially during plumbing emergencies. Their emergency services highlight the company's commitment to addressing unforeseen plumbing issues that can disrupt daily life.

In addition to their emergency services, the business is poised to address a spectrum of plumbing requirements. Drainage and drainlaying services are crucial in areas where waterlogging or ineffective water flow can lead to significant problems, especially during the rainy season. By providing these specialised services, Plumbers Remuera seeks to ensure that the community’s drainage systems function optimally.

Gas fitting is another essential service offered by the company. With many households and commercial establishments relying on gas for heating and cooking, having a professional setup and maintenance service is critical to prevent potential hazards. The professionals at Plumbers Remuera are trained to ensure that gas systems are installed and maintained following strict safety guidelines.

While the Remuera region has several plumbing businesses, what sets Plumbers Remuera apart is its comprehensive suite of services, all under one roof. The company's mission is to offer a holistic solution to the community's plumbing needs without the hassle of seeking multiple providers.

As Plumbers Remuera continues to serve the Remuera community, it aims to establish trust and build long-lasting relationships with its clients, based on quality service and professional conduct.

For more information about plumbing services in Remuera, community members are encouraged to contact local service providers to understand the best options available for their needs.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Plumbers Remuera on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Government: Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project Hits Milestone

Half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel mill is being replaced with electricity to recycle and reuse scrap steel. James Shaw says the installation of an electric arc furnace will cut emissions by over 45%. Production using the new furnace is expected to start in mid-2026. More


MBIE: AI To Support Astronaut Selection

An AI-assisted tool designed to support astronaut selection and clinical decision making will be developed under a partnership between MBIE and US company Axiom Space. The project aims to provide a new way to monitor astronaut health and performance. More


Ara Ake: $20M Distributed Flexibility Innovation Fund

Ara Ake will help administer a new $20M fund supporting the electricity system to manage peak demand and improve reliability and resilience at the network level. “We are preparing the electricity system to be able to play a lead role in the energy transition to net zero 2050," says Dr Megan Woods. More

Government: Enforcing Fair Conditions For Supermarket Suppliers

New supply code prohibits abuse of power by supermarkets over suppliers and supermarket duopoly must pay on time & treat suppliers fairly. Penalties include the greater of 3% of turnover or $3M for breaches of new code and Grocery Commission to act as watchdog to enforce new rules. More


Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 