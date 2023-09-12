Estimate-smashing Prices On Collection Of 19th & 20th Century Silk Robes. Many Exceeded $20k With One Reaching Over $50k

Sunday afternoon saw incredible bids placed on several silk robes from China, Tibet, and South Korea.

A 19th Century Chuba Robe from Tibet sold for $53,775 — obliterating a modest estimate of $5,000 – $10,000.

The robes were a highlight of Worldly Possessions: The Collection of Jack C. Richards Part III

Third instalment from the private collection of Gisborne decorative art enthusiast Dr Jack C. Richards.

Strong interest from international collectors, quickly making apparent that these garments were in high demand.

There were stunning scenes at Webb’s Auckland gallery on Sunday, when bids on a collection of 19th and 20th century silk robes rocketed to numbers that took even experts by surprise.

Worldly Possessions: The Collection of Jack C. Richards Part III was the third instalment from the private collection of Dr. Jack C. Richards — an avid traveller and world-renowned linguist and educator. While previous auctions have focussed on Richard’s vast array of Lalique glassware, this time it was an assembly of traditional Chinese, Tibetan, and South Korean garments that stole the show.

The most breath-taking sale of the afternoon was that of a 19th Century Tibetan Chuba Robe. These traditional dragon motif robes were made and worn for Tibetan court, with this example crafted from yellow silk and cut in the Tibetan-style that showcases its complex weave structure and intricate brocade pattern. Estimates put the robe at $5,000 – $10,000, however this was rapidly exceeded as a gaggle of local and international collectors bid furiously — culminating in a final hammer price of $53,775.

“ Most of the robes are in very good condition and it is very rare to have so many on offer at once here in New Zealand. These garments had been used and owned by Chinese royalty and usually such examples remain within these families, or find their way into museum collections. The rarity of having such pieces come onto market attracted a huge amount of international buyer attention, and the prices achieved matched what we are seeing overseas. It proved to local collectors in New Zealand that there is an insatiable appetite for such pieces across the world.” Florence S. Fournier, Specialist, Decorative Arts.

Several other robes managed to fetch prices well above $20,000, leaving attendees in awe of the intense competition in the auction room and on the phones. These robes, crafted with exquisite attention to detail and historical significance, included a rich blue Tibetan Chuba ($29,875), a silk tapestry Chinese Jifu ($22,705), and a non-official woman's robe crafted from diaphanous red textile with embroidered motifs of flowers and birds ($23,900).

These results come amidst a surge of interest in traditional Chinese garments, with younger Chinese buyers in particular seeking to invest in such pieces as an expression of cultural identity and fashion.

Gisborne-based Richards has long maintained a cosmopolitan lifestyle — his work taking him to many destinations around the world, allowing him to indulge his love of collecting along the way. At his home he developed a purpose-built gallery to store and display his remarkable collection. Additionally, Tairawhiti Museum was home to the Jack C. Richards Decorative Art Gallery, where his magnificent Lalique glass collection was on public display from 2014 to 2022.

While Richards is perhaps best known well-known for his exquisite Lalique collection, this latest auction sought to provide a holistic view of him as a collector beyond this — showcasing a selection of items that reflect his taste and interests in the field of decorative arts from across the globe. The world-class results from the auction validate Richards’ measured and highly personal approach to collecting; the leisurely fulfilment of his pursuit of beauty.

