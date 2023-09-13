New Zealand Wine Company, Indevin Group Appoints Simon Limmer As CEO

AUCKLAND, New Zealand –Indevin Group, New Zealand's largest producer and exporter of quality wine and owner of the iconic Villa Maria brand, announced today that Silver Fern Farms CEO, Simon Limmer will replace Duncan McFarlane early 2024, further cementing Indevin’s leadership and commitment to the thriving New Zealand wine industry.

McFarlane, who founded Indevin Group in 2003, will retire after 20 years at the helm of the business, a period which saw exponential growth from a contract wine maker to New Zealand’s largest wine company. After his long and successful tenure as CEO, McFarlane will remain a valuable member of Indevin Group as a Board Director and consultant for critical strategic projects, while continuing to serve the New Zealand wine industry in a range of advisory roles.

After five and a half years at Silver Fern Farms, and previously 10 years leading Zespri’s global operations, Limmer joins Indevin Group with an aligned vision of sharing the best of New Zealand with the world.

Indevin Group Chairman, Greg Tomlinson says, “Limmer has a clear affinity with New Zealand primary industries and delivering premium New Zealand brands internationally, both of which are critical to the next chapter of Villa Maria and Indevin Group’s growth strategy.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Simon Limmer as our new CEO. Simon is a highly regarded leader with extensive experience in exporting quality New Zealand products to the world. Simon brings a deep understanding of representing New Zealand brands globally, the importance of grower and partner relationships and is the ideal person to lead Indevin Group into the future.”

Limmer says, “I am excited to be joining the Indevin team and looking forward to playing a part in the next chapter of what is already a great New Zealand success story. I believe that the business will continue to exceed consumer expectations when it comes to offering the best of New Zealand through iconic brands such as Villa Maria. By combining Indevin’s proven ability to grow and produce premium wines with globally recognised brands, there is a very strong model, poised for further growth.”

