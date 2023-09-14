Two Lotto Players Share $1 Million

13 September

Two lucky Lotto players from Masterton and Christchurch City will be enjoying a boost to their bank accounts after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Masterton and Christchurch City.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Meanwhile, one lucky Strike player from Napier will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Andrew Spence Pharmacy to a player from Napier.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

© Scoop Media

