Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Guide On Debt-to-Income Ratios For New Zealanders Now Live

Thursday, 14 September 2023, 5:12 pm
Press Release: MoneyHub

MoneyHub, New Zealand's go-to platform for impartial financial knowledge, proudly presents a comprehensive guide tailored to aid Kiwi families in grasping and navigating the realm of Debt-to-Income (DTI) Ratios.

In a nation where property dreams often collide with financial realities, understanding one's DTI ratio is paramount for hopeful homeowners. Our DTI guide delivers an exhaustive and timely overview of this critical financial metric, shedding light on its pertinence in mortgage approvals, and offering pragmatic advice for those seeking to better their financial health.

The guide explains what DTI ratios mean, the calculation methods, the importance these ratios hold with New Zealand's leading banks, and actionable strategies to enhance them. It's also interspersed with real-life examples, helping Kiwis make informed decisions.

MoneyHub Head of Research Christopher Walsh comments:

"Through the release of this guide, we aim to demystify the complexities surrounding DTI ratios; we regard a grasp on this metric as pivotal, not only for home loan aspirations but as a reflection of one's overall fiscal well-being. We endeavour to empower New Zealanders with insights that steer them towards financial stability."

Key Features of the Guide Comprise:

  • A thorough breakdown of the importance and calculation of DTI ratios.
  • An extensive discussion on the stance of DTI ratios among New Zealand banks.
  • Vital tips on how to improve one's DTI, guiding Kiwis towards a more secure financial footing.

"Understanding DTI ratios is a cornerstone for anyone contemplating a mortgage in New Zealand," elaborates Christopher Walsh. "With this guide, we hope to enable more Kiwis to fortify their financial standings and make well-informed property decisions."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MoneyHub on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
QV: Has The Real Estate Recovery Begun?

The residential property market has experienced a modest amount of home value growth this quarter, driven primarily by first-home buyers outside of Aotearoa’s main cities. The average home increased in value by 0.5% to $893,639, marking its first quarter of positive growth since late 2021, but values continue to track downward across most of the main urban areas. More


Statistics: Visitor Arrivals Continue To Pick Up

Overseas visitor arrivals continue to rebound a year after fully opening the border, with 213,800 arrivals in July, 84% of the level in July 2019. July is the peak winter month for tourism as it coincides with the ski season and Australian school holidays. More


Horizon Research: Thieves Hit Kiwi Bank Accounts

Half a million Kiwis have fallen victim to thefts via their bank accounts and cards. Many customers don't think banks are doing enough to protect them, especially when they find out that some banks are not implementing highly-effective anti-fraud and theft measures already being used in Australia. More

Government: AAA Credit Rating

S&P has affirmed NZ’s long term local currency rating at AAA & foreign currency rating at AA+ with a stable outlook. It follows Fitch affirming NZ’s AA+ rating with a stable outlook & Moody’s annual credit analysis affirming a stable outlook on NZ’s local currency & foreign currency ratings at Aaa. More


Government: Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project Hits Milestone

Half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel mill is being replaced with electricity to recycle and reuse scrap steel. James Shaw says the installation of an electric arc furnace will cut emissions by over 45%. Production using the new furnace is expected to start in mid-2026. More


Ara Ake: $20M Distributed Flexibility Innovation Fund

Ara Ake will help administer a new $20M fund supporting the electricity system to manage peak demand and improve reliability and resilience at the network level. “We are preparing the electricity system to be able to play a lead role in the energy transition to net zero 2050," says Dr Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 