Office Sentiment Survey Shows Modern Workplace Environments Are Feeding Kiwis’ Appetite For Office-weighted Flexi Work

Friday, 15 September 2023, 11:07 am
September 2023 – As companies around the world continue to struggle to convince their staff to return to the office, Kiwi workers are demonstrating a greater appetite for weekday city life, attracted by their employers’ focus on providing well-located environments geared towards collaboration and personal wellbeing.

According to JLL’s second Office Sentiment Survey, 70% of city-based employees now want to spend at least three days a week with colleagues in the office – a statistic JLL NZ Head of Research, Gavin Read, says reflects clear synergies between employees and employers.

“In the US, with attendance still sitting at around just 50%, prominent tech, insurance, telecommunications and law companies as well as federal government departments are increasingly having to resort to the stick of return-to-office mandates for staff. By contrast, Kiwis are responding positively to the carrot of well-located, fit-for-purpose premises with quality amenities that allow them to work collaboratively and socialise with their colleagues.”

This year’s Office Sentiment Survey, which canvassed the opinion of 318 New Zealand office employees, occupiers and owners, shows employees’ satisfaction with their current working environment has increased significantly in the two years since the first survey was conducted.

“Back in in 2021, when companies were still coming to grips with the post-lockdown return to work, our first survey had employee workplace satisfaction down at a Net Promoter Score of -5. With facilities such as tech-enabled meeting spaces, huddle zones and hot-desking more prevalent, this NPS now sits at +20,” says Read.

“Alongside this, 90% of employees say they’re happy with the flexible working arrangements offered by their employer.”

Read says increased satisfaction reflects a clear synergy between employee and occupier priorities, with both focused on location for ease of travel and quality of space. Employers are also increasingly thinking about the role of real estate in business continuity.

“Having amenities close to the office, such as childcare, gyms, retail and hospitality, was the third-most important consideration for an occupier. This shows that they are thinking more about the wellbeing of their staff and how they can best retain and attract top talent with a strategic, modern workplace that caters to a wide range of needs and conveniences.”

While workplace satisfaction has increased dramatically over the last two years, over half of occupiers say they are still considering a change of space, with 16% looking to reduce, 14% wanting to increase, and 25% wanting to reconfigure.

“The theme of more change still to come in the office sector aligns to the conversations we are having within New Zealand and Australia. Many occupiers are yet to start the journey of providing the optimum space for their employees and understanding the importance of getting this right to retain and attract staff.”

