Christchurch Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

Sunday, 17 September 2023, 6:53 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

One lucky Lotto player from Christchurch will be toasting a special win after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Fresh Choice Prebbleton in Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Fresh Choice Prebbleton should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

