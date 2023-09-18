OSACO Group One Of Small Group Of NZ Businesses To Join United Nations Global Compact

OSACO Group is pleased to announce that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative – a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices.

With this announcement, OSACO Group joins thousands of other companies globally, but only 13 companies from New Zealand, committed to taking responsible business action to create the world we all want.

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals.

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in more than 160 countries, and more than 69 Local Networks. To date, however, only 13 New Zealand businesses have been accepted to join the compact.

“As part of our commitment to sustainable and responsible business practices, OSACO Group has embedded the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact into our strategies and operations, and is committed to respecting human and labour rights, safeguarding the environment, and working against corruption in all its forms,” says OSACO Group Managing Director, Jaydene Buckley.

“We urge other New Zealand businesses to embark on the journey to making a similar commitment. It’s vital that we all do our part and that as a nation we are not left behind as others take the necessary steps to support responsible business practices.

“New Zealand tends to rest on the laurels of the perception that we are a transparent and anti-corrupt nation, but as we have recently seen with a case regarding immigration practices, we need to be ever vigilant.”

About OSACO Group:

OSACO Group helps organisations of all kinds all around the world to anticipate, identify, and combat unacceptable conduct, both by the people who work for them and those who work on their behalf. They provide experts in investigation, training, governance, security, risk, and anti-corruption to predict, prevent, and respond to human risk factors. In addition to opening their regional office in Cote d'Ivoire in 2022, their 37 expert, multi-lingual consultants have been deployed in 30 countries during the past 12 months including South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar, Mali, Pakistan, Kiribati, Nauru, Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea, and Mali.

