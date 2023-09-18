Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Spa Pool Customers Help Raise Thousands For Wellington Free Ambulance

Monday, 18 September 2023, 10:07 am
Press Release: Wright Pools and Spas

A highly successful fundraiser by Wright Pools & Spas has seen $6500 raised for Wellington Free Ambulance.

The funds were raised by customers as part of Wellington Free Ambulance’s annual appeal from 4-10 September, 2023.

Wright Pools & Spas supported the appeal by encouraging customers to donate to the cause and getting discounts in return.

As part of the promotion, which ran from 1-11 September, customers who donated $500 to Wellington Free Ambulance received discounts of up to $2000 off High Country Spa pools.

“We’re delighted that 12 of our customers chose to take up our offer, contributing to $6500 to the Wellington Free Ambulance appeal.

“The ambulance service is absolutely essential for the Wellington region, so we really wanted to get behind this year’s appeal.

“The success of our promotion shows how important the ambulance is to our community and we’re proud to contribute to it.”

Wright Pools & Spas is a Wellington-based company, serving thousands of happy customers over the past 40 years.

Providing quality spas and swimming pools to suit every budget, Wright Pools & Spas has earned its reputation as one of the Lower North Island’s most trusted pool providers.

About High Country Spas

High Country Spas are a range of quality, affordable spas sold exclusively by Wright Pools & Spas.

Designed to be modern, luxurious spa pools for people on a budget, High Country Spas have all the features and quality of the world’s leading brands at a much more affordable price.

With six different spas available in the range, High Country Spas are a popular choice for people looking for the very best spa pool that doesn’t break the bank.

