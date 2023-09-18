Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
2degrees Again Scoops Small Business Telco Award With Sweep Of 5 Stars

Monday, 18 September 2023, 11:31 am
Press Release: Canstar

September 18 2023. New Zealand small business owners have again crowned 2degrees their favourite telecommunications provider, awarding it a clean sweep of 5 Stars across all Drivers of Satisfaction.

For the third year running, 2degrees have scooped Canstar’s Most Satisfied Customers award for Small Businesses Telecommunications. It was awarded 5 Stars in areas including value for money, which has become increasingly important to customers in recent years. Canstar’s research showed customers also look for customer service, network coverage and overall satisfaction with their telco provider.

Jose George, Canstar New Zealand General Manager, said 2degrees clear leadership in the category cemented its position as a preferred partner for small business owners. “2degrees should be very proud of this endorsement from its customers, particularly as they have now won this award multiple times,” he said. “This consistency proves their absolute commitment to their customers. We congratulate the team for its success.”

2degrees Chief Business Officer, Andrew Fairgray, says the result reflects the focus the telco puts on

small business. “Small businesses are the backbone of the NZ economy. A thriving small business landscape helps NZ Inc, and makes the country more productive. We are thrilled to play our part here and support businesses across the country.”

He added: “To see 2degrees’ overall satisfaction rise in the survey, while the market average decreased, is particularly telling.”

Canstar’s survey to find small business’s favourite telecommunications provider also revealed how many are investing in technology to better position themselves for a rapidly changing future.

The survey of more than 700 business owners, conducted through July and August, revealed more than a third of small business owners (36%) intend to expand in the next 12 months, compared to just 25% last year. Many are leaning into advances in technology, with 65% saying they are or intend to use Artificial Intelligence. Two-thirds are using it for social media, 59% for communications and 64% for marketing. Nearly a third (32%) are using it for strategy.

Furthermore, the majority (58%) do not expect their employees to return to the office full time, with 62% saying remote working improves or doesn’t impact productivity. Labour shortages continue to be a challenge, with 19% saying finding good employees is their biggest issue. Finding funds for growth opportunities is the second biggest challenge, at 18%, along with managing cashflow and increased competition.

