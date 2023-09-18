Fast-track Approval For Strathmill Development In Ōrewa

An independent panel has granted resource consent to develop a residential subdivision at West Hoe Heights, Ōrewa, Auckland.

Shildon Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The development will subdivide a 24.3-hectare site at 250 and 256 West Hoe Heights and construct over 460 residential units with supporting infrastructure. The project plans to restore the land next to the West Hoe Stream.

The resource consent conditions are listed in the decision document below.

The decision comes 115 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority, excluding the days the application was suspended at the applicant’s request.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide advice and administrative support for the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he approves.

Read the Strathmill decision

