Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New HARMfree Transport And Logistics Programme Promises To Reduce Injury And Harm Across The Transport Sector

Monday, 18 September 2023, 3:35 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

New Zealand’s leading transport bodies, New Zealand Trucking Association (NTA) and National Road Carriers (NRC), are excited to announce the launch of the much-anticipated HARMfree Transport and Logistics Online Portal. The industry-leading programme is specifically designed to reduce injury and harm across the transport sector and offers practical tools to help operators reduce workplace risk.

For the year, July 2022 to June 2023, Worksafe recorded 14 fatalities across the Transport, Postal and Warehousing sector. Concerningly, for the period Jan-June 2023 workplace fatalities for the sector are already at nine.

“In our view that’s 14 families too many who have lost a parent, child, or partner,” says David Boyce, CEO, NTA. “The HARMfree portal gives the transport industry access to a bespoke programme designed specifically to help reduce these numbers. We can’t lose sight of the fact every injury or life lost not only impacts the individual and their family, but it also has a negative flow on effect to the New Zealand economy.

"We are proud to be able to bring HARMfree to our members and the wider transport industry. The portal serves as an excellent platform for connecting with peers, accessing resources and information on good work design, supporting well-being and mental health, and provides a roadmap for engaging with industry training providers," says David Boyce, CEO, NTA.

"The fact HARMfree is industry-led and designed means it translates seamlessly to the people on the front line who need to use it. Health & Safety should matter to everyone. HARMfree provides access to a network of H&S professionals across the industry, who can give a helping hand to operators to grow their own knowledge and practices. The ultimate goal is to create an industry of safety champions that encourage and support each other to create a safer working environment that excels in H&S and HR best practice," says Justin Tighe-Umbers, CEO, NRC.

HARMfree is designed to improve workplace safety and worker well-being in a language and style practical for the transport and logistics sector. HARMfree is a collaboration between the NTA, NRC, and industry partners Success Formula, Fit For Duty, and AutoSense and funding from the ACC Injury Prevention Grant has helped accelerate the programme.

Supporting the programme is a steering group comprising of industry stakeholders, H&S professionals, and transport and logistics operators. These experts provide guidance and contribute resources and ideas to the programme, ensuring that the content is reliable and can be effectively implemented throughout workplaces.

HARMfree Transport & Logistics Programme

Designed to empower both leaders and workers to instigate behavioural changes in the workplace and manage hazards related to psychosocial harm, HARMfree offers transport and logistics-specific content that addresses the unique challenges faced by the industry, particularly the high number of incidents in and around vehicles.

“Transport and logistics workers often face high-pressure, demanding working conditions, circadian disruption, sleep deprivation, and, in some cases, long periods of isolation, leading to stress, anxiety, depression, and fatigue. HARMfree brings all of this together into an easy-to-follow programme, saving time for employers and providing practical, easily implementable information,” says Boyce.

The programme integrates into existing Educational Engagement Programmes, including The Safety MAN Road Safety Truck and the AutoSense #EYESUPNZ campaign.

HARMfree is split into four key focus areas, each practically designed to cultivate a sea of H&S Champions delivering world-leading results.

  1. Good Work Design (GWD) in the workplace is essential to help reduce psychosocial harm, increase productivity, and benefit worker well-being. GWD involves designing work tasks, systems, and equipment in a way that optimises workplace health & safety, worker performance, worker well-being, job satisfaction, and business success.
  2. Well-being is at the heart of the HARMfree Transport programme. A company that champions their workers well-being will result in a better culture, with workers who are happier, focused, more productive, and motivated on the tasks ahead. Focused resources are provided to support mental, physical, social, cultural, and spiritual well-being as well as diversity & inclusion and a range of other areas.
  3. Training provides companies with a host of benefits. HARMfree provides courses to upskill and empower leaders and workers across a range of training options and providers. Training is essential to regulatory compliance and risk management. The programme helps transport operators reduce the risk of accidents, incidents, injuries, avoid legal liabilities, and promotes a safer, more productive workplace by ensuring staff are properly trained and qualified.
  4. Connecting and opening lines of communication between H&S Champions provides a platform for knowledge sharing and continuous personal, company and industry improvement. H&S Champions often work independently or wear multiple hats. HARMfree opens access to peers, support groups, events, seminars, webinars, and podcasts.


Keen to become a HARMfree member or partner?

The HARMfree Transport & Logistics portal is live now at www.harmfreetransport.nz.

If you would like more information on how to become involved with HARMfree as a supporter or partner, please contact Programme Manager, John Sansom, at info@harmfree.nz.

 

National Road Carriers Association (NRC) and NZ Trucking Association (NTA) are the leading industry associations representing the transport and supply chain industry nationwide. The Associations represent 3,300 members, who collectively operate 30,000 trucks throughout New Zealand. NRC and NTA support their members with legal, financial, employment relations, health & safety, workplace relations, business, and environmental advice. They advocate on behalf of members and work with Central and Local Government on road transport infrastructure and regulations.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
The New Zealand Initiative: Who Teaches The Teachers?

Being an effective teacher is one of the most important and difficult jobs there is. It is essential that we prepare teachers well for the classroom, but university teacher education courses lack a focus on the science of learning and primary school teachers are insufficiently prepared with content knowledge in numeracy and science. More


Green Party: Plan For Five Weeks Annual Leave

“Everyone should be able to spend quality time with their whānau and friends, but right now Aoteroa is not working for all working people. Tens of thousands of people are working two, sometimes three, jobs just to make ends meet. This leaves hardly any time in the day for people to rest and enjoy time with the people they love,” says Marama Davidson. More


Green Investment Finance: $15M Debt Facility Funds Lightyears Solar Farms

Lightyears Solar has completed construction of a 2.4MW agrivoltaic and tracked solar farm in Waiuku, the largest in NZ. Future projects include a 7MW solar farm in Ashburton and a 4.5MW solar farm in Wairarapa, focussing on mid-size, dual use solar, which allows for productive agriculture to continue beneath solar panels. More

QV: Has The Real Estate Recovery Begun?

The residential property market has experienced a modest amount of home value growth this quarter, driven primarily by first-home buyers outside of Aotearoa’s main cities. The average home increased in value by 0.5% to $893,639, marking its first quarter of positive growth since late 2021, but values continue to track downward across most of the main urban areas. More


Statistics: Visitor Arrivals Continue To Pick Up

Overseas visitor arrivals continue to rebound a year after fully opening the border, with 213,800 arrivals in July, 84% of the level in July 2019. July is the peak winter month for tourism as it coincides with the ski season and Australian school holidays. More


Horizon Research: Thieves Hit Kiwi Bank Accounts

Half a million Kiwis have fallen victim to thefts via their bank accounts and cards. Many customers don't think banks are doing enough to protect them, especially when they find out that some banks are not implementing highly-effective anti-fraud and theft measures already being used in Australia. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 