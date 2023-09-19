Thrive Launches Marketing Hacks Free Workshops For Small Business Over 5 Evenings

WHANGANUI, SEPT 2023 - Local economic diversity enablers, Thrive Whanganui held their first workshop from the ‘Marketing Hacks’ series on Thursday the 14th of Sept. The 5 workshops are free to attend thanks to funding from the J R McKenzie Trust. They introduce easy tricks and tips that small businesses can use straight away across five essential marketing areas.

“Small business owners are doing so much, their time is precious and it’s often hard to know where to start when it comes to engaging more customers,” says Communications and Design Coordinator for Thrive Whanganui, Briarlee Wasiolek.

The first session was ‘Free Publicity and Direct Marketing - Writing for Impact.’ Elise Goodge, Programme and Partnerships Lead at Thrive Whanganui demonstrated how to create a media release using a participant's business as an example. During the demo Elise used Google Docs & Sheets, ChatGPT, Google Speak, Canva and standard email. Briarlee then showed how you could re-use this in an e newsletter or on social media using tools like Canva, Mailchimp, Stock Footage and ChatGPT.

The next sessions include; Creating video content (21 Sept), Social Media (28 Sept), Photography + Design basics (Oct 5), SEO and AI (Oct 12). Each workshop runs from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM at The Backhouse, located at 28 Taupo Quay, Whanganui.

“It is our hope that this series will be empowering, giving participants plenty of ideas to get the word out about their fantastic businesses without spending lots of time and money” comments Elise. She adds that the workshops are also an opportunity for participants to network with other business owners and entrepreneurs. One participant said "This session was great, I learned so much really useful information that is absolutely relevant to what I am doing right now."

To register for a session or if you have any questions, get in touch with Thrive Whanganui via kiaora@thrivenow.org.nz or 027 302 0979.

© Scoop Media

