Finalists Revealed For The New Zealand International Business Awards 2023

Fifty finalists have made the final stage of the New Zealand International Business Awards 2023, Aotearoa New Zealand’s most prestigious awards for export businesses.

This year’s finalists come from around New Zealand and across a wide range of industries and sectors – representing the bravery, ingenuity and ambition of New Zealand exporters as they enter and grow in international markets.

Winners across the ten award categories, plus a Supreme Award chosen by judges, will be revealed on Thursday 23 November at a gala awards dinner in Auckland.

The New Zealand International Business Awards are run by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise | Te Taurapa Tūhono (NZTE). They celebrate the success of New Zealand exporters, of all sizes and across all sectors, and recognise excellence and innovative practice as judged across ten awards categories.

“It was a real privilege to hear from some remarkable people and businesses in judging this year’s Awards,” Convenor of Judges David Downs says. “It’s not easy to pick out finalists from as strong a field of entrants as we had, but we think Aotearoa New Zealand should be proud of the calibre of businesses that are representing us in international markets day in and day out.”

“A common theme in the whole awards process has been the idea of succeeding together as one. When an export business breaks through and gets results overseas, they deserve recognition and credit for that achievement, but their success is also a win for our export sector and ultimately for everyone in New Zealand,” Downs adds.

“The New Zealand International Business Awards are all about celebrating those successes, both in their own right and because they represent the contribution that all exporters are making to our communities and our country.”

“We’re very proud of all our finalists and it’ll be great to bring them and the export community together in November to celebrate success and recognise the best of the best for 2023.”

This year’s finalists represent a wide range of sectors – spanning digital services, food and beverage, consumer products, advanced manufacturing and more, with a strong showing from regional New Zealand.

The Awards welcome two new category sponsors for 2023: Kiwibank as sponsors of Excellence in Sustainability, and New Zealand Export Credit as sponsors of Best Emerging Business.

They join existing category sponsors including He kai kei aku ringa, New Zealand Story, Invest New Zealand and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade | Manatū Aorere, as well as awards partners ExportNZ and KPMG.

Further details, including ticket sales for the awards night on 23 November, can be found at www.nziba.co.nz.



Best Emerging Business, brought to you by New Zealand Export Credit, from Te Tai Ōhanga - The Treasury

anihana (CCE Group)

Double Yolk Digital

The Hello Cup Company

The Pokeno Whisky Company

Senator Boats

SRW Laboratories

Best Medium Business

Auror

Fingermark

LawVu

MacroActive

Parkable

Unipharm

Best Large Business

Auckland Biosciences

Cin7

Pultron Composites

Taylor Preston

Vista Group

Excellence in Brand Storytelling, brought to you by New Zealand Story

AWWA

Egmont Honey

Kids Ride Shotgun

Legend Story Studios

The Pokeno Whisky Company

TranzAlpine Honey

Excellence in Innovation

Alimetry

Animals Like Us

Les Mills

Method Recycling

Vista Group

Whip Around

Excellence in Growing Online Sales

Actionary

Adulttoymegastore

Cin7

Eden Juice

Getting Lost

Excellence in Sustainability, brought to you by Kiwibank

Grounded Packaging

Heilala Vanilla

Lawson’s Dry Hills Wines

Miraka Holdings Limited

Silver Fern Farms

He kai kei aku ringa for Māori Excellence in Export

1Centre

AWWA

ŌKU New Zealand

OSACO Group

Sentient Software

Inspiring Women Leaders, brought to you by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade | Manatū Aorere

Carmen Doran – Helius

Catherine Jones – CreativeHQ

Emma McAllister – Education Perfect

Peri Drysdale – Untouched World

Sally Gallagher – Apollo Foods

Wyndi Tagi – WE Mana

Leveraging Investment for International Growth, brought to you by Invest New Zealand

Mint Innovation

Phoenix Metalman Recycling

Toku Eyes

About the New Zealand International Business Awards

The New Zealand International Business Awards (NZIBA) have been held for more than 50 years with winners including some of New Zealand’s most dynamic businesses and inspirational leaders.

Businesses can translate an Awards win into a significant marketing and sales asset by highlighting their success in website content, company brochures, keynote speaker opportunities, and recruitment material.

Previous winners say their awards have boosted staff morale and helped them recruit top performers, as well as raising their business profile and helping them attract capital investment.

For more information visit www.nziba.co.nz.

About New Zealand Trade and Enterprise

New Zealand Trade and Enterprise – Te Taurapa Tūhono (NZTE) is the New Zealand government's international business development agency, working to grow companies internationally for the good of New Zealand.

NZTE provides customised support services and support to ambitious businesses looking to go global, helping them to build their capability, boost their global reach, connect to other businesses and invest in their growth. It also connects international investors with opportunities in New Zealand through a global network of investment advisors.

For more information visit www.nzte.govt.nz.

