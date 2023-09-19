Apptio Completes Integration With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure To Extend Multi-Cloud Capabilities To FinOps Practitioners

Australia & New Zealand, September 19, 2023 – Apptio, a leading technology spend and value management company, today announced an enhancement to its Cloudability product suite to give FinOps practitioners access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) usage and cost data natively within the Cloudability platform. The enhancement completes Apptio’s previously announced integration with OCI and extends customers’ ability to analyse and optimise cloud costs across cloud vendors in a centralised view.

With 98 per cent of enterprises using or planning to use at least two cloud infrastructure providers, managing and optimising cloud costs is becoming more challenging. By leveraging Apptio’s Cloudability cloud cost management tools with OCI services to centralise their cloud cost data, customers gain better insights into their OCI investments as well as greater transparency and command across their entire cloud ecosystem.

“Oracle has been adding more services and increasing its market presence at a rapid rate, so it’s no surprise that our customers have pushed for more access to OCI within the Cloudability platform,” said Eugene Khvostov, chief product officer, Apptio. “Almost every cloud journey is becoming a multi-cloud journey, so this integration empowers multi-cloud users more than ever, giving them the ability to manage and plan costs easily and effectively to drive investment decisions across their cloud platforms.”

By integrating OCI’s services with Cloudability’s leading FinOps capabilities, users can receive a near-seamless experience to help optimise cloud resources for speed, cost, and quality. Key capabilities include:

The ability to perform OCI cost reporting, budgeting, and forecasting alongside Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform costs;

A Business Mapping engine for allocating all costs back to the business;

Visibility into the cost of goods sold per customer, transaction, or unit of delivery to help finance teams calculate profitability.

"We have a strategic investment in OCI and as we migrate specific workloads there, it is increasingly important to push cost visibility out to our delivery teams," said Nick Nocerino, senior director, Cloud Engineering, Cigna. "Integrating OCI costs into Cloudability will enable us do that. Being able to analySe these charges alongside other cloud spend can help us quickly identify spend drivers and make faster decisions around our cloud investments. The Business Mapping capability is already helping us allocate these charges back to the business, which is crucial for holding our teams financially accountable."

“Enabling multi-cloud customers to easily manage their cloud costs with multiple providers is key,” said Chris Sullivan, vice president, Strategic Partnerships, Oracle. “Now, with Apptio Cloudability product suite, OCI customers will be able to easily gain visibility and optimiSe infrastructure costs across on-premise deployments and cloud service providers, helping them make more informed cloud investments and migration decisions. It will be obvious that customers can achieve better performance at a significantly lower cost with OCI.”

