Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ANZIIF Making A Difference Winner Announced For Life Insurance And Underwriting

Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 1:48 pm
Press Release: ANZIIF

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is pleased to announce the winners of the ANZIIF Making a Difference Awards in the Life and Underwriting categories.

The winners were announced at the industry events - UAC Adelaide Expo and ANZIIF Group Life Seminar. These awards honour individuals who have gone above and beyond to display professionalism in their workplace and with their customers.

ANZIIF CEO Prue Willsford highlighted the winners' professionalism and passion for the industry. "Congratulations to Lucy and Claire, who are both very deserving winners of the Making a Difference Award. It's fantastic to see their dedication to creating a positive impact on their local community, the industry, and customers," says Willsford.

Congratulations to the Making a Difference Award winners in the following categories:

Life

Lucy Hartley - Claims Service Manager at Swiss Re

Underwriting

Claire Burke - Manager, National Speciality Risk Team at CHU Underwriting Agencies

Words from the winners:

LIFE

Lucy Hartley - Swiss Re

Lucy was praised for her proactive and holistic approach to supporting customers' mental health, that goes above and beyond what is expected within her role. Commenting on her award, Hartley highlighted the important role claims professionals have in supporting community wellbeing.

"In the life insurance industry, we have a unique opportunity to not only support customers at their most vulnerable, but to also work to prevent ill health for our policyholders. Any role that I can play to improve wellbeing across the community brings me great satisfaction. It's wonderful to be recognised in this way."

UNDERWRITING

Claire Burke - CHU Underwriting Agencies

Claire Burke has made waves in the world of diversity and inclusion and commented on her win in the Underwriting category.

"I’m proud that through my work, I am able to assist customers, and share my knowledge and expertise with underwriters and clients. I’m also a passionate advocate for Diversity and Inclusion championing this at CHU, raising awareness and education for the rainbow community. Being recognised for my contribution to our company and our industry is very humbling and I am very grateful for the acknowledgement."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ANZIIF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
DANZ: Renewables Almost Impossible In A Growing Economy

Hydrolakes in Aotearoa have had many years of low rainfall, but it is now happening more frequently. In dry years we revert to coal generation, making the transition to renewables harder. It is increasingly difficult to transition to renewables in a growing economy. Only a degrowth agenda will achieve that. More


Mercury: $220M Expansion Of Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station

Geothermal fluid from the site is used to generate electricity with temperatures at the bottom of production wells reaching up to 290°C. The expansion will cost $220M and will increase net output by 46MW. Construction will begin in early 2024 calendar year, with first generation expected in late 2025. More


The New Zealand Initiative: Who Teaches The Teachers?

Being an effective teacher is one of the most important and difficult jobs there is. It is essential that we prepare teachers well for the classroom, but university teacher education courses lack a focus on the science of learning and primary school teachers are insufficiently prepared with content knowledge in numeracy and science. More


Green Party: Plan For Five Weeks Annual Leave

“Everyone should be able to spend quality time with their whānau and friends, but right now tens of thousands of people are working two, sometimes three, jobs just to make ends meet,” says Marama Davidson. More

Green Investment Finance: $15M Debt Facility Funds Lightyears Solar Farms

Lightyears Solar has completed construction of a 2.4MW agrivoltaic and tracked solar farm in Waiuku, the largest in NZ. Future projects include a 7MW solar farm in Ashburton and a 4.5MW solar farm in Wairarapa, focussing on mid-size, dual use solar, which allows for productive agriculture to continue beneath solar panels. More


QV: Has The Real Estate Recovery Begun?

The residential property market has experienced a modest amount of home value growth this quarter, driven primarily by first-home buyers outside of Aotearoa’s main cities. The average home increased in value by 0.5% to $893,639, marking its first quarter of positive growth since late 2021, but values continue to track downward across most of the main urban areas. More


Statistics: Visitor Arrivals Continue To Pick Up

Overseas visitor arrivals continue to rebound a year after fully opening the border, with 213,800 arrivals in July, 84% of the level in July 2019. July is the peak winter month for tourism as it coincides with the ski season and Australian school holidays. More


Horizon Research: Thieves Hit Kiwi Bank Accounts

Half a million Kiwis have fallen victim to thefts via their bank accounts and cards. Many customers don't think banks are doing enough to protect them, especially when some banks are not implementing highly-effective anti-fraud measures already used in Australia. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 