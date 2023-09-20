ANZIIF Making A Difference Winner Announced For Life Insurance And Underwriting

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is pleased to announce the winners of the ANZIIF Making a Difference Awards in the Life and Underwriting categories.

The winners were announced at the industry events - UAC Adelaide Expo and ANZIIF Group Life Seminar. These awards honour individuals who have gone above and beyond to display professionalism in their workplace and with their customers.

ANZIIF CEO Prue Willsford highlighted the winners' professionalism and passion for the industry. "Congratulations to Lucy and Claire, who are both very deserving winners of the Making a Difference Award. It's fantastic to see their dedication to creating a positive impact on their local community, the industry, and customers," says Willsford.

Congratulations to the Making a Difference Award winners in the following categories:

Life

Lucy Hartley - Claims Service Manager at Swiss Re

Underwriting

Claire Burke - Manager, National Speciality Risk Team at CHU Underwriting Agencies

Words from the winners:

LIFE

Lucy Hartley - Swiss Re

Lucy was praised for her proactive and holistic approach to supporting customers' mental health, that goes above and beyond what is expected within her role. Commenting on her award, Hartley highlighted the important role claims professionals have in supporting community wellbeing.

"In the life insurance industry, we have a unique opportunity to not only support customers at their most vulnerable, but to also work to prevent ill health for our policyholders. Any role that I can play to improve wellbeing across the community brings me great satisfaction. It's wonderful to be recognised in this way."

UNDERWRITING

Claire Burke - CHU Underwriting Agencies

Claire Burke has made waves in the world of diversity and inclusion and commented on her win in the Underwriting category.

"I’m proud that through my work, I am able to assist customers, and share my knowledge and expertise with underwriters and clients. I’m also a passionate advocate for Diversity and Inclusion championing this at CHU, raising awareness and education for the rainbow community. Being recognised for my contribution to our company and our industry is very humbling and I am very grateful for the acknowledgement."

