Clearing The Path To Digital Strength

Well respected IT advisory ITNewcom has re-branded as Ara Digital.

ITNewcom was founded in 1997 and, over twenty-five years, has developed a reputation for client-centric, excellent performance across Australia and New Zealand for its IT strategic advisory, sourcing, procurement and spend optimisation services.

In 2015 the New Zealand business was established, in 2017, both the Australian and New Zealand companies merged with Australian law firm Minter Ellison. In 2022, the New Zealand business separated from Minter Ellison, becoming a New Zealand owned and operated organisation led by Managing Partner Kim Gordon and Partners Alistair Mascarenhas and Kevin Robinson.

All have extensive experience in IT strategy, procurement, governance, change and operations across various public and private sector organisations. After becoming a Kiwi business, and evolving their business strategy to focus on fostering a digitally strong Aotearoa New Zealand; they felt it was time to create a new identity that reflected the communities they lived and served in.

“We are here to support New Zealand organisations and communities and are chosen for our expertise in the field,” says Gordon. “Having the right technology in place for Aotearoa New Zealand has never been more pressing in this post-Covid era. While consumer demand for a digital experience, coupled with rapid advancements in AI technologies, can pressure decision-makers into acting fast, it is important that we are making the most of their technologies to optimise outcomes,” adds Mascarenhas.

In Te Reo Māori, Ara translates to pathway, and the three agreed that was the right fit for their team as they work to support clients on their own path, clearing the way to digital optimisation. Gordon explains the passion for their vision, “Digital strength from our perspective is making sure that technology isn’t there for the sake of it, that you are optimising your technology to make the best of what you do, for your people, your clients and the communities that you serve.”

“Aotearoa has a real opportunity with our business ingenuity to show the rest of the world that a small player can make a big difference with technology to create long- term success.”

