Four Lotto Players Share $1 Million

20 September

It will be a night to remember for four lucky Lotto players from Whangārei, Auckland, and Porirua after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Sunnyside Foodmarket in Whangārei, Rathgar Road Discount Foodmart in Auckland, Beachlands Post & Lotto in Auckland, and Eastside Foodmarket and Lotto in Porirua.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Canterbury will also be celebrating after winning $400,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Canterbury.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

