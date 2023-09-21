Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Young Male Pasifika Lands Young Nurse Of The Year

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 9:59 am
Press Release: NZNO

A young Pasifika male nurse has been recognised as New Zealand's Young Nurse of the year.

John Fa’ukafa was presented with his award at the New Zealand Nurses Organisation Toputanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki Aotearoa (NZNO) Annual General Meeting and Conference dinner last night. (20 September)

Fa’ukafa, of Tongan whakapapa, is a 29-year-old registered nurse at the Adult Sexual Health Service and Pohutukawa Clinic - Te Toka Tumai in Auckland.

His nominators said John always views the service from the patient perspective, finding ways to reduce the barriers to being seen.

He has been described as a person who combines a professional approach with his authentic self, bringing out the best in other nursing staff by being warm, supportive, and honest.

"John consistently offers help to every other member of the wider multidisciplinary team. His generosity of spirit improves the working lives of everyone around him; doctors, receptionists/schedulers, nurses, cleaners, psychologists, and baristas."

They also admire Fa’ukafa for his courage and resilience in breaking through the stigma of being an openly gay Tongan male nurse and using his experience to support patients wholeheartedly, regardless of age, ethnicity, sexuality, or gender identity.

On top of working with patients living with HIV, John was a regular volunteer at Auckland Hospital during the initial stages of the Covid-19 pandemic and promptly attended a training course when the Mpox (Monkeypox) virus arrived in Aotearoa, joining a group of nurses who provide information and immunisations to gay and bisexual men at risk.

He is also the first Pasifika male nurse in New Zealand to provide after-hours forensic nursing care as part of the Pohutukawa Clinic, Adult Sexual Assault Service.

Fa’ukafa said he was lost for words and humbled when he learned he had received the award.

"It was a definite surprise that I was being nominated and even more surprising that I won the award."

He said that while he was proud of his resilience and ability to adapt and carry on, he does not allow his background, gender or sexuality to define who he is.

"For me and my nursing career, I think my perseverance and kind of my drive to do well and be well. I’ve always kind of exceeded that. As much as it’s a part of me it's not always what drives me."

He also said that he’s grateful to work alongside such a good team of people.

Fa’ukafa was chosen from several high-quality nominations and diverse nursing fields. The two runners-up were Elizabeth Hope Zizik and Tiahn Beuth-Pukepuke.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZNO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
DANZ: Renewables Almost Impossible In A Growing Economy

Hydrolakes in Aotearoa have had many years of low rainfall, but it is now happening more frequently. In dry years we revert to coal generation, making the transition to renewables harder. It is increasingly difficult to transition to renewables in a growing economy. Only a degrowth agenda will achieve that. More


Mercury: $220M Expansion Of Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station

Geothermal fluid from the site is used to generate electricity with temperatures at the bottom of production wells reaching up to 290°C. The expansion will cost $220M and will increase net output by 46MW. Construction will begin in early 2024 calendar year, with first generation expected in late 2025. More


The New Zealand Initiative: Who Teaches The Teachers?

Being an effective teacher is one of the most important and difficult jobs there is. It is essential that we prepare teachers well for the classroom, but university teacher education courses lack a focus on the science of learning and primary school teachers are insufficiently prepared with content knowledge in numeracy and science. More


Green Party: Plan For Five Weeks Annual Leave

“Everyone should be able to spend quality time with their whānau and friends, but right now tens of thousands of people are working two, sometimes three, jobs just to make ends meet,” says Marama Davidson. More

Green Investment Finance: $15M Debt Facility Funds Lightyears Solar Farms

Lightyears Solar has completed construction of a 2.4MW agrivoltaic and tracked solar farm in Waiuku, the largest in NZ. Future projects include a 7MW solar farm in Ashburton and a 4.5MW solar farm in Wairarapa, focussing on mid-size, dual use solar, which allows for productive agriculture to continue beneath solar panels. More


QV: Has The Real Estate Recovery Begun?

The residential property market has experienced a modest amount of home value growth this quarter, driven primarily by first-home buyers outside of Aotearoa’s main cities. The average home increased in value by 0.5% to $893,639, marking its first quarter of positive growth since late 2021, but values continue to track downward across most of the main urban areas. More


Statistics: Visitor Arrivals Continue To Pick Up

Overseas visitor arrivals continue to rebound a year after fully opening the border, with 213,800 arrivals in July, 84% of the level in July 2019. July is the peak winter month for tourism as it coincides with the ski season and Australian school holidays. More


Horizon Research: Thieves Hit Kiwi Bank Accounts

Half a million Kiwis have fallen victim to thefts via their bank accounts and cards. Many customers don't think banks are doing enough to protect them, especially when some banks are not implementing highly-effective anti-fraud measures already used in Australia. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 