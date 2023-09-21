GDP Increases 0.9 Percent In The June 2023 Quarter
New Zealand’s gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.9 percent in the June 2023 quarter, following a flat March 2023 quarter, according to quarterly figures released by Stats NZ today.
“Business services was the biggest driver of economic growth this quarter, largely due to computer system design,” economic and environmental insights general manager Jason Attewell said.
Several other industries also contributed to the growth this quarter, including:
- public administration, safety, and defense
- rental, hiring, and real estate services
- electricity, gas, water, and waste.
