Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Avaya To Demonstrate Transformative AI Capabilities On Operations And Experiences At GITEX Global 2023

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Avaya

Australia & New Zealand, September 21, 2023 – Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions, today announced its participation at the 2023 edition of GITEX Global, where the company will illustrate how organisations can choose their own journey to deliver AI-powered customer experiences.

Avaya’s major presence at GITEX Global will showcase a range of vertical-specific use cases that highlight the power of artificial intelligence (AI) in delivering outstanding experiences across the customer journey.

Throughout the week of the event, Avaya will demonstrate solutions that harness AI to reimagine the way customer and employee experiences are delivered. The solutions on display will also show how organisations can chart their own path to delivering these AI-enhanced experiences without disrupting existing operations.

“No two words capture the current business zeitgeist better than ‘artificial intelligence’. The capabilities being delivered by AI are super-charging organisations’ ability to innovate with their customer experiences. As we’re showing at GITEX, Avaya supports its global customers as they seek to bring these innovations, on a large scale, into their contact centres,” said Nidal Abou-Ltaif, Senior Vice President – Global Head of Sales, Avaya, and President, Avaya International. “As our global customers look to generative AI technologies, they are seeking a trusted partner to bring it all together without disrupting existing operations. Avaya plays that role both as the contact centre incumbent and competitor.”

At GITEX Global 2023, Avaya will showcase how organisations – both public and private – can empower their teams with advanced AI tools to better serve customers, as well as empower customers to create their own preferred journeys across multiple touchpoints. The solutions, demonstrated through real-world scenarios, will also reveal how existing investments can be expanded with new capabilities to deliver an even better experience.

The use cases Avaya will demonstrate at its stand at GITEX include:

  • The Future of Experience, Powered by Generative AI:

Equating the creation of experiences to an art form, and mirroring generative AI’s disruptive effects on creative disciplines, Avaya will demonstrate how generative AI can sit at the heart of customer experience transformation, touching everything from agent experience to customer satisfaction to operations.

  • Hybrid AI: 
    Enabling organisations to build on top of what they already have, the Hybrid AI solutions being demonstrated by Avaya at GITEX use a combination of traditional chatbots and generative AI tools. These solutions highlight seamless handover between bots – and then onto the agent – as well as how generative AI “hallucinations” can be contained by placing them within the sandboxes of existing bot decision trees.
  • Next-generation employee experiences powered by AI:
    Going beyond knowledge management, Avaya will demonstrate how advanced AI tools can help monitor and aid agent wellness, ensuring they stay in the best possible form to meet customer expectations. Avaya will also highlight how AI can help contact centre managers easily create custom-made workflows, as well as produce advanced analytics quickly, enabling the entire organisation to deliver outstanding CX regardless of changing customer preferences.

Avaya will host a number of their global technology partners and customers at GITEX, highlighting the breadth and depth of its ecosystem to elevate employee and customer experiences with AI. Avaya’s presence at GITEX Global comes in partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Imperium Software Technologies, Sestek among others.

Visit Avaya at its stand in Zabeel Hall, at Dubai World Trade Centre between October 16 and 20, 2023.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Avaya on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
DANZ: Renewables Almost Impossible In A Growing Economy

Hydrolakes in Aotearoa have had many years of low rainfall, but it is now happening more frequently. In dry years we revert to coal generation, making the transition to renewables harder. It is increasingly difficult to transition to renewables in a growing economy. Only a degrowth agenda will achieve that. More


Mercury: $220M Expansion Of Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station

Geothermal fluid from the site is used to generate electricity with temperatures at the bottom of production wells reaching up to 290°C. The expansion will cost $220M and will increase net output by 46MW. Construction will begin in early 2024 calendar year, with first generation expected in late 2025. More


The New Zealand Initiative: Who Teaches The Teachers?

Being an effective teacher is one of the most important and difficult jobs there is. It is essential that we prepare teachers well for the classroom, but university teacher education courses lack a focus on the science of learning and primary school teachers are insufficiently prepared with content knowledge in numeracy and science. More


Green Party: Plan For Five Weeks Annual Leave

“Everyone should be able to spend quality time with their whānau and friends, but right now tens of thousands of people are working two, sometimes three, jobs just to make ends meet,” says Marama Davidson. More

Green Investment Finance: $15M Debt Facility Funds Lightyears Solar Farms

Lightyears Solar has completed construction of a 2.4MW agrivoltaic and tracked solar farm in Waiuku, the largest in NZ. Future projects include a 7MW solar farm in Ashburton and a 4.5MW solar farm in Wairarapa, focussing on mid-size, dual use solar, which allows for productive agriculture to continue beneath solar panels. More


QV: Has The Real Estate Recovery Begun?

The residential property market has experienced a modest amount of home value growth this quarter, driven primarily by first-home buyers outside of Aotearoa’s main cities. The average home increased in value by 0.5% to $893,639, marking its first quarter of positive growth since late 2021, but values continue to track downward across most of the main urban areas. More


Statistics: Visitor Arrivals Continue To Pick Up

Overseas visitor arrivals continue to rebound a year after fully opening the border, with 213,800 arrivals in July, 84% of the level in July 2019. July is the peak winter month for tourism as it coincides with the ski season and Australian school holidays. More


Horizon Research: Thieves Hit Kiwi Bank Accounts

Half a million Kiwis have fallen victim to thefts via their bank accounts and cards. Many customers don't think banks are doing enough to protect them, especially when some banks are not implementing highly-effective anti-fraud measures already used in Australia. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 