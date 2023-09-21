Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Direct Logistics Embarks On Growth Phase At New Facilities In Mānia

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 2:44 pm
Press Release: Ngai Tahu Property

Direct Logistics and Ngāi Tahu Property celebrate the blessing of their newly completed fourth warehouse, ushering in an exciting phase of growth. The blessing, led by Te Ngāi Tūāhuriri Taumata, marks the beginning of a new chapter for Direct Logistics, as they expand their footprint in the provision of 3PL (Third Party Logistics) and offer food-grade storage to FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) clients.

Contracted Development Manager for Direct Logistics, Kevin Arthur, says he was impressed with the proposal from Ngāi Tahu Property and the positive working relationship throughout the building process.

"Direct Logistics prepared a comprehensive wish list for their new premises together with an outline specification for the warehouse, offices, and site works. We then researched possible commercial property partners before approaching three prominent developers. Each of them presented us with detailed offers, and it's fair to say they were all extremely high quality. However, we were particularly impressed with Ngāi Tahu Property's proposal."

Kevin added that, "The location of Mānia is ideal, and the team at Ngāi Tahu Property gave us confidence that they could and would deliver on their promises. The team did deliver. The process from start to finish has been exemplary. The team, alongside their main contractor and consultants, have all been a pleasure to work with. Best of all, the project has been delivered on time."

Ngāi Tahu Property General Manager, Blair Forgie, expresses his satisfaction with the partnership, saying, "Working hand in hand with Direct Logistics to bring their vision to life for this impressive 10,000 sqm warehouse and office space has been a truly positive experience. Their strategic plan and vision for this space align seamlessly with their business goals, and Ngāi Tahu Property takes pride in being part of their journey."

Direct Logistics Managing Director, Nathan Scott, says they are looking forward to having a purpose-built food-grade facility to allow their growth into the FMCG, food, dairy, and beverage sectors.

"We are excited to have this facility to offer our customers and support our growth. Along with a hectare of warehouse space, the new facility has a large container yard area, canopy space, container docks, and 280 sqm of office space. Eventually, this facility will be the working environment for up to 50 staff, operating 24/7."

Ngāi Tahu Property Development Manager, Jason Steed, emphasises the functionality and potential of the new workspace.

"I believe that Direct Logistics will thrive in this new facility here at Mānia. We took their brief and worked alongside them to achieve the functionality they need for their business. They are well-positioned to expand and flourish here," Jason said.

Located at 320 Shands Road, Mānia sits in the heart of south-west Hornby, Christchurch, with a 41-hectare development area. This prime location offers proximity to various transportation networks, including the state highway network, providing easy access for heavy goods vehicles heading south, north, and west, as well as to Port Lyttelton. Additionally, the Southern Motorway link connecting Christchurch and Rolleston, Christchurch Airport (just 12 minutes away), and the KiwiRail network further enhance the strategic appeal of Mānia.

Shands Road, zoned as Heavy Industrial under the City Plan, stands adjacent to an established industrial, logistics, manufacturing, and transport hub, reinforcing Mānia as a key logistics center.

Direct Logistics' new warehouse at Mānia represents not only their commitment to excellence but also their vision for the future. As they embark on this exciting phase, the company remains dedicated to delivering exceptional logistics and storage services to their clients, with the support of an outstanding facility.

