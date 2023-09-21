Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Get Ready For Strong Winds, Heavy Rain And Snow

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 3:59 pm
Press Release: Insurance Council

Act now to protect yourselves and your property as a band of weather brings high winds and heavy rains, and in some places snow, up Te Waipounamu/the South Island and into Te Ika-a-Māui/the North Island as we go into the weekend.

As usual, Metservice is doing a great job of issuing warnings and updating those as this weather transits the motu. Many Councils, our emergency services and Civil Defence offices are also looking closely at what this weather means for communities and are issuing advice accordingly. People should also be alert to likely problems with travel as this weather passes.

"It’s essential to put your safety first and heed official advice as it comes", said Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ) Chief Executive, Tim Grafton. "Insurers can add to this with more specific advice to minimise loss and damage and speed recovery."

From now and over the weekend

- Check the MetService watches and warnings for your area and, if necessary, have a household plan. Get valuable items and documents together, including your insurance details, and keep those safe.

- Get your property ready - blocked gutters and drains can make flooding worse. Clean them out and remove anything that might block them.

- Minimise wind damage - bring inside or secure anything that wasn’t blown away last weekend. Wind can damage property directly, or pick it up and then damage other property, including your home. Turn over trampolines and secure these to the ground, remove netting if necessary.

- If you are at risk of flooding - If you can, move furniture and other items above flood level. Move your vehicle to higher ground.

After the event

- Put safety first. Stay out of badly damaged buildings and, if possible, flood water. Do not drive flooded vehicles. If your property has been flooded, turn off the power. Don’t turn it back on until it has been checked by an electrician.

- If this turns out to be another major event, phone lines will be busy so it is best to make claims online. If you can’t stay in your home, or are otherwise experiencing vulnerability, do not hesitate to call your insurer. For those with home or contents insurance, including renters, temporary accommodation benefits are typically available.

It’s too early to say if these fronts will result in widespread flooding; we are not dealing with a cyclone in this case. However, if you are affected by flooding:

What you can do to start cleaning up

- Mark and photograph the highest point of any flooding.

- Dispose of fully flooded property, especially carpets, soft furniture, such as sofas and beds, plus other ruined or contaminated items that can’t otherwise be properly cleaned. Wear appropriate protective equipment if you’re doing this yourself. List everything that you remove, take photographs, and get together any proof of purchase such as receipts that you have. You will need such records to support your claim.

- Set aside items that can be cleaned. Do not keep unsanitary items in your home.

- You can start with emergency repairs to make your home safe and sanitary. Keep receipts and a record of work done.

- When the weather allows, start the drying out process. Remove all the water you can, open windows and doors to get as much air in as possible. If you can get fans and dehumidifiers, use these safely.

- Do not remove hard floor coverings, wall linings or structural elements of a property or disturb any materials which might contain hazardous substances. You must talk to your insurer if this is required, and only suitably qualified professionals should undertake this work.

"Remember to put your safety first, follow local official advice and do what you can to keep your property safe and minimise losses. If you need to make a claim, do so quickly, take photos and follow your insurer’s advice," added Tim.

"While this weather is not the same as what we saw earlier in the year, it’s significant and it pays to be prepared."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Insurance Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
DANZ: Renewables Almost Impossible In A Growing Economy

Hydrolakes in Aotearoa have had many years of low rainfall, but it is now happening more frequently. In dry years we revert to coal generation, making the transition to renewables harder. It is increasingly difficult to transition to renewables in a growing economy. Only a degrowth agenda will achieve that. More


Mercury: $220M Expansion Of Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station

Geothermal fluid from the site is used to generate electricity with temperatures at the bottom of production wells reaching up to 290°C. The expansion will cost $220M and will increase net output by 46MW. Construction will begin in early 2024 calendar year, with first generation expected in late 2025. More


The New Zealand Initiative: Who Teaches The Teachers?

Being an effective teacher is one of the most important and difficult jobs there is. It is essential that we prepare teachers well for the classroom, but university teacher education courses lack a focus on the science of learning and primary school teachers are insufficiently prepared with content knowledge in numeracy and science. More


Green Party: Plan For Five Weeks Annual Leave

“Everyone should be able to spend quality time with their whānau and friends, but right now tens of thousands of people are working two, sometimes three, jobs just to make ends meet,” says Marama Davidson. More

Green Investment Finance: $15M Debt Facility Funds Lightyears Solar Farms

Lightyears Solar has completed construction of a 2.4MW agrivoltaic and tracked solar farm in Waiuku, the largest in NZ. Future projects include a 7MW solar farm in Ashburton and a 4.5MW solar farm in Wairarapa, focussing on mid-size, dual use solar, which allows for productive agriculture to continue beneath solar panels. More


QV: Has The Real Estate Recovery Begun?

The residential property market has experienced a modest amount of home value growth this quarter, driven primarily by first-home buyers outside of Aotearoa’s main cities. The average home increased in value by 0.5% to $893,639, marking its first quarter of positive growth since late 2021, but values continue to track downward across most of the main urban areas. More


Statistics: Visitor Arrivals Continue To Pick Up

Overseas visitor arrivals continue to rebound a year after fully opening the border, with 213,800 arrivals in July, 84% of the level in July 2019. July is the peak winter month for tourism as it coincides with the ski season and Australian school holidays. More


Horizon Research: Thieves Hit Kiwi Bank Accounts

Half a million Kiwis have fallen victim to thefts via their bank accounts and cards. Many customers don't think banks are doing enough to protect them, especially when some banks are not implementing highly-effective anti-fraud measures already used in Australia. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 