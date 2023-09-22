Awards And Accolades: Landmark Homes Auckland South & Franklin

Celebrating 4 Years of Excellence: Landmark Homes Auckland South & Franklin are proud to have won two golds and a silver at this year’s House of the year awards.

Landmark Homes Auckland South & Franklin, Award Winning Showhome

As Landmark Homes Auckland South & Franklin franchise approaches its fourth anniversary, it's clear the business is going from strength to strength.

Despite the unprecedented challenges the construction industry has faced over recent years, Michael and Colleen Walters and their team have been kept busy with numerous new builds. They’ve also clinched several prestigious awards, including two golds and a silver at this year’s Registered Master Builder House of the Year awards.

Michael shares some of the highlights and updates for the franchise from the past year.

House of the Year awards

For the Landmark Homes Auckland South & Franklin team, the House of the Year awards are more than just a competition – they're a reflection of the team’s dedication to excellence.

From the franchise’s first year in business, when their Paerata Rise Showhome won gold, their homes have repeatedly stood out. And this year has been no exception with their three entries clinching two golds and a silver, as well as a Regional Category Winner and Top 100 award.

The Registered Master Builders House of the Year is the building industry’s most prestigious competition. And the criteria for winning are stringent, examining everything from design orientation and sustainability to workmanship and smart technologies. The awards are independently judged and audited by a panel from the Registered Master Builders Association. As a result, the public is given valuable insight into the industry-recognised standards of design and build excellence they can expect from various builders.

“It’s all very well to say that you build quality homes, but bringing in an independent, recognised judging panel to look at what you do and how you do it really does reflect on how well you are actually doing as a team,” says Michael.

The awards don’t end there …

The franchise’s achievements were not limited to external recognitions, however, with a haul of Landmark Homes National awards that showcase the holistic approach and dedication of the wider team.

Craig Flanagan took this year’s Landmark Homes Construction Manager of the Year award. “It’s a well-deserved recognition of Craig’s dedication, expertise, and the quality he ensures in every build,” says Michael.

Another acknowledgement is the Construction Finance Management award, for the second year running. This recognition is not merely about numbers but highlights the franchise’s commitment to ensuring every build stays on budget, striking a balance between quality and financial efficiency.

Completing 2023’s recognitions, the franchise also took the award for Excellence in Sales Management and runner-up for Excellence in Client Satisfaction . “While we’ve been busy building a lot of homes and winning awards, we've also got happy clients as well,” says Michael. “And that’s the most important aspect for us.”

A team approach

As Michael explains, central to the success of Landmark Homes Auckland & Franklin is the dedication and high standards of their experienced team. “The awards and success we’ve enjoyed over the years reflect a team effort,” he says.

“The team are really important to Colleen and me. Every member brings something unique to the table and together they’re very focused on delivering exceptional results during what has been quite difficult times.”

Thinking about building in Auckland’s stunning south? There is no better team to build your new home.

