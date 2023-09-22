Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Half Of Kiwi Dairies Predicted To Close With Tobacco Licensing.

Friday, 22 September 2023, 12:43 pm
Press Release: Dairy and Business Owners Group

Despite a 33% collapse in daily smoking in just two years putting us on track for Smokefree Aotearoa 2025, the Ministry of Health has started implementing Labour’s plan to slash cigarette outlets by 90%. This means just 595 outlets from Northland to Southland.

“Dairies will not just close, but those selling cigarettes will become targets for criminals and worst of all, it puts the gangs in charge of New Zealand smoking policy,” says Sunny Kaushal, chair of the Dairy and Business Owners’ Group Inc.

“The frustrating thing is that this law change wasn’t even needed.

“In the past two years and this is Ministry data, daily smoking has gone from just under 12% to 8% at the end of last year. Daily smoking is down a full third with 154,000 fewer Kiwis lighting up daily and record falls in Maori smoking too.

“This is all down to vaping with 90% of vapers over the age of 25 being ex-smokers.

‘Yet the Ministry of Health is now on regulatory autopilot. It has kicked off applications and they’re going to make millions because each application costs $1,475, not forgetting GST. For the unsuccessful they will have around three months to adapt their business.

“That’s why we fear this could put half of all dairies out of business. Some 2,000 businesses. Yes, we knew of Smokefree Aotearoa but until 2021 that was a goal like ‘Road to Zero.’ It is only since 2021 that we knew it was going to become regulated.

“Labour is deliberately taking highly compliant small businesses off the chessboard. The application pack is dense and the opposite of plain-English. It’s designed so that dairies cannot quality meaning no outlets in places like Reefton or Patea.

“Do the mandarins running health, or Dr Verrall, seriously think the gangs care about youth access or controlled purchase operations? Dairies have been 94% compliant after thousands of inspections since 2019. Incidentally, it’s 97% compliance for selling vapes since 2022.

“We fear for the next few months. Our guys will be turned into an all you can rob buffet for criminals when there’s been an explosion in serious crime directed at us. People will be injured and we fear another murder may well result.

“And when these licenses start next July, each will turn over about $3m a year with a lot of that being cash. As there are fewer banks these days and even less in rural areas, they will provide tempting targets for the armed hold up to make an unwelcome comeback,” Mr Kaushal said.

Notes

In 2021 Z Energy in an NZX presentation confirmed cigarettes made up 47% of its non-fuel store sales and contributed 21% towards non-fuel store gross margin ($189m and $20m respectively). This is similar to dairies.

In New Zealand anyone aged over 18 (including the Smokefree Generation) may manufacture 5 k.g. of tobacco for personal consumption; equivalent to 300+ packs or over $10,000 worth on retail current prices.

Retail has seen record increases in crime including Crimes Act offences in 2022 with 2023 continuing this trend.

Dairies have been 94% compliant with cigarette sales since January 2019 and 97% compliant with the sale of vaping and smokeless tobacco products in the three regulated flavours since January 2022.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Dairy and Business Owners Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Government: Strong Export Boost As NZ Economy Turns Corner

The current account deficit narrowed to 7.5% of GDP in the June year, compared with 8.2% in March. This is better than the 8.1% forecast in the Pre-election Fiscal and Economic Update. The improvement was due to an exports surplus of $442M, driven by increases in kiwifruit and dairy products, and more overseas visitors boosting tourism, accommodation, and hospitality. More


DANZ: Renewables Almost Impossible In A Growing Economy

Hydrolakes in Aotearoa have had many years of low rainfall, but it is now happening more frequently. In dry years we revert to coal generation, making the transition to renewables harder. It is increasingly difficult to transition to renewables in a growing economy. Only a degrowth agenda will achieve that. More


Mercury: $220M Expansion Of Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station

Geothermal fluid from the site is used to generate electricity with temperatures at the bottom of production wells reaching up to 290°C. The expansion will cost $220M and will increase net output by 46MW. Construction will begin in early 2024 calendar year, with first generation expected in late 2025. More

The New Zealand Initiative: Who Teaches The Teachers?

Being an effective teacher is one of the most important and difficult jobs there is. It is essential that we prepare teachers well for the classroom, but university teacher education courses lack a focus on the science of learning and primary school teachers are insufficiently prepared with content knowledge in numeracy and science. More


Green Party: Plan For Five Weeks Annual Leave

“Everyone should be able to spend quality time with their whānau and friends, but right now tens of thousands of people are working two, sometimes three, jobs just to make ends meet,” says Marama Davidson. More


Green Investment Finance: $15M Debt Facility Funds Lightyears Solar Farms

Lightyears Solar has completed construction of a 2.4MW agrivoltaic and tracked solar farm in Waiuku, the largest in NZ. Future projects include a 7MW solar farm in Ashburton and a 4.5MW solar farm in Wairarapa, focussing on mid-size, dual use solar, which allows for productive agriculture to continue beneath solar panels. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 