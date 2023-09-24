Two Lotto Players Share $1 Million

23 September

The stars have aligned for two lucky Lotto players from Gisborne and Christchurch after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Ballance Street Bookshop in Gisborne and Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $15 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

